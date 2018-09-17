WOMEN'S GOLF

Kim wins El Dorado Shootout

Hyemin Kim of South Korea shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday to win the El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club.

Kim held off Brittany Benvenuto of Pennsylvania who fired a 3-under 69 to get to 2 under for the tournament, but three strokes behind Kim who finished the three-round event at 5-under 211.

Ruixin Liu, Lauren Lim and Dottie Ardina finished tied for third at 1 under.

Inaugural winner Jackie Stoelting led a group of four at even-par 216.

Summar Roachell of Conway struggled to an 8-over 80 and finished in 58th place at 15-over 231. Roachell continued her success this week on the par-3s, birdieing both on the back nine to finish that side with a 1-under 35.

ASU's Gladden rises on leaderboard

Grayson Gladden shot a career-best 67 on Sunday at the USA Intercollegiate, leading Arkansas State University to 11th place among 17 teams after the second round of the 54-hole tournament with a combined 593.

Gladden's second-round score, which is the best by an ASU player since at least 2005, helped her climb 29 spots in the standings from tied for 34th to fifth. The junior is currently one stroke behind fourth-place Ramya Meerakshisundaran of South Florida and within five of individual leader Hanna Kiefer of Stetson.

MEN'S SOCCER

Hendrix blanked in Memphis

Hendrix College was shut out 4-0 by Webster (Mo.) University at the Rhodes Tournament in Memphis.

Aamahn Murvin, Chris Clay, Cody Ruhl and Juan Garcia scored for Webster (7-0-0). Lamar Curtis and Aaron Sahlmann shared time in goal and combined for five saves for Hendrix (3-4-0).

VOLLEYBALL

Hendrix wins at home

Hendrix College defeated Birmingham Southern 25-22, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23 on Sunday in Conway.

Lauren Dwyer led Hendrix (10-1, 2-0 Southern Athletic Association) with nine kills and 20 digs. Amber Melcher had 21 assists.

