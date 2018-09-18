No. 1 North Little Rock is making high school football in Arkansas look good with wins over top programs from Oklahoma, Louisiana and Tennessee in its first three games.
The Charging Wildcats’ victim last week was Memphis Whitehaven by a final score of 46-35.
Meanwhile, the game of the week was Fayetteville’s 36-35 victory at Bryant. Both of those teams belong in the Top 5.
Welcome to two new members of the Top 10.
Benton moves in at No. 9 after a 56-41 victory over Cabot.
Little Rock Christian moves in at No. 10 after a 56-13 victory over Greenbrier.
It’s unusual to see a team other than Pulaski Academy at No 1 in Class 5A, but Little Rock Christian gets the nod for now.
Here are the rankings after four weeks of the high school football season:
OVERALL
- North Little Rock
- Fort Smith Northside
- Fayetteville
- Conway
- Bryant
- Warren
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
- Benton
- Little Rock Christian
CLASS 7A
- North Little Rock
- Fort Smith Northside
- Fayetteville
- Conway
- Bryant
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
- Benton
- El Dorado
- Searcy
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock McClellan
- Nettleton
- Harrison
CLASS 4A
- Warren
- Nashville
- Pulaski Robinson
- Rivercrest
- Southside Batesville
CLASS 3A
- Booneville
- Prescott
- Clinton
- Smackover
- Charleston
CLASS 2A
- Mount Ida
- Hazen
- Mineral Springs
- Foreman
- McCrory
