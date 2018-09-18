Fayetteville quarterback Darius Bowers during warm-ups before Friday night's game in Bryant. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

No. 1 North Little Rock is making high school football in Arkansas look good with wins over top programs from Oklahoma, Louisiana and Tennessee in its first three games.

The Charging Wildcats’ victim last week was Memphis Whitehaven by a final score of 46-35.

Meanwhile, the game of the week was Fayetteville’s 36-35 victory at Bryant. Both of those teams belong in the Top 5.

Welcome to two new members of the Top 10.

Benton moves in at No. 9 after a 56-41 victory over Cabot.

Little Rock Christian moves in at No. 10 after a 56-13 victory over Greenbrier.

It’s unusual to see a team other than Pulaski Academy at No 1 in Class 5A, but Little Rock Christian gets the nod for now.

Here are the rankings after four weeks of the high school football season:

OVERALL

North Little Rock Fort Smith Northside Fayetteville Conway Bryant Warren Greenwood West Memphis Benton Little Rock Christian

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock Fort Smith Northside Fayetteville Conway Bryant

CLASS 6A

Greenwood West Memphis Benton El Dorado Searcy

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Little Rock McClellan Nettleton Harrison

CLASS 4A

Warren Nashville Pulaski Robinson Rivercrest Southside Batesville

CLASS 3A

Booneville Prescott Clinton Smackover Charleston

CLASS 2A