Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Newsletters Traffic Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 4 weeks by Rex Nelson | Today at 11:44 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Fayetteville quarterback Darius Bowers during warm-ups before Friday night's game in Bryant. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

No. 1 North Little Rock is making high school football in Arkansas look good with wins over top programs from Oklahoma, Louisiana and Tennessee in its first three games.

The Charging Wildcats’ victim last week was Memphis Whitehaven by a final score of 46-35.

Meanwhile, the game of the week was Fayetteville’s 36-35 victory at Bryant. Both of those teams belong in the Top 5.

Welcome to two new members of the Top 10.

Benton moves in at No. 9 after a 56-41 victory over Cabot.

Little Rock Christian moves in at No. 10 after a 56-13 victory over Greenbrier.

It’s unusual to see a team other than Pulaski Academy at No 1 in Class 5A, but Little Rock Christian gets the nod for now.

Here are the rankings after four weeks of the high school football season:

OVERALL

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Fort Smith Northside
  3. Fayetteville
  4. Conway
  5. Bryant
  6. Warren
  7. Greenwood
  8. West Memphis
  9. Benton
  10. Little Rock Christian

CLASS 7A

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Fort Smith Northside
  3. Fayetteville
  4. Conway
  5. Bryant

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. West Memphis
  3. Benton
  4. El Dorado
  5. Searcy

CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Christian
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Little Rock McClellan
  4. Nettleton
  5. Harrison

CLASS 4A

  1. Warren
  2. Nashville
  3. Pulaski Robinson
  4. Rivercrest
  5. Southside Batesville

CLASS 3A

  1. Booneville
  2. Prescott
  3. Clinton
  4. Smackover
  5. Charleston

CLASS 2A

  1. Mount Ida
  2. Hazen
  3. Mineral Springs
  4. Foreman
  5. McCrory

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT