Registration is open for the sixth annual Beaver Lake Watershed Symposium set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Greenland Community Center, 170 N. Letitia Ave., in Fayetteville.

The program, "Dam Removal: National, State and Local Perspectives," will present topics supporting the connection between dam removal, restoring stream banks to reduce sediment loads in waterways, recreation improvements and clean drinking water.

There is a growing movement to remove dams for environmental and safety concerns and where the dam no longer serves any purpose. Reasons for removal may include restoring flows for fish and wildlife, reinstating the natural sediment and nutrient flow, eliminating safety risks and restoring opportunities for recreation.

Attendees will hear speakers from American Rivers, a national leader in dam removal; regional speakers from Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission; and local perspectives including presentations from the Watershed Conservation Resource Center, City of Fayetteville, Beaver Watershed Alliance and others. The symposium will also include a tour of three project sites within the West Fork of the White River watershed.

The Beaver Lake Watershed Symposium is for anyone with an interest in learning about the water quality of the Beaver Lake watershed, outreach programs that are taking place, best management practices that are being applied and how to get involved and make a difference in the protection of Beaver Lake.

The lake is the primary source of drinking water for Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

The program is free and includes lunch, but an RSVP is required. Register by calling 479-750-8007 or emailing info@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

