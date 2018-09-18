Hikers to view trail flora

Wildflowers are the attraction of a 2.5-mile hike Sept. 29 on the Back 40 trails in Bella Vista.

Hikers will meet at 9 a.m. at Buckingham trailhead, located at Trafalgar Road and Buckingham Drive. Or a free shuttle to the trailhead begins at 8:30 a.m. at Church of Latter Day Saints, 1 Lambeth Drive.

Cheryl Hall, Arkansas master naturalist, nature photographer and artist, will lead the hike. It's moderate in difficulty and along single-track dirt trail. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome.

Turkey shoot benefits department

The 25th annual Northeast Benton County fire department turkey shoot and rib luncheon will be Sept. 29 at the main fire station, U.S. 62 and Wimpy Jones Road in Garfield.

Frozen turkeys will be awarded to successful shotgun shooters in clay bird and poker categories. There is an archery category.

Other activities include a corn-hole tournament, bingo, an auction, prize drawings and the Daisy BB gun range.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $9, or $5 for children 10 and younger. For more information call 479-359-3134.

Church hosts shotgun event

Bella Vista Assembly of God will host the third annual NWA Christian Fellowship Trap Shoot on Sept. 29. The shoot is at the Bella Vista trap and skeet range, 16301 Rocky Dell Hollow Road in Gravette.

Cost is $35 per person and includes shotgun shells. There are adult and youth divisions.

For more information, contact Hoss Diego, 479-250-9949 or bvagtrapshoot@yahoo.com.

Foundation sets wild game dinner

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Foundation will hold its second annual "Into the Wild" game supper and auction at 5:30 p.m.Oct. 26 at the Springdale Airport, 718 S. Old Missouri Road.

Tickets are $125 or $1,000 for a table. Money raised helps fund the foundation's programs and initiatives for youth. For tickets visit agff.org.

Audubon, Park partner for trips

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two-hour cruises this fall on the park's pontoon boat to see loons and other birds at Beaver Lake.

Trips are set for Oct. 27, Nov. 3and Nov. 11. They depart from Rocky Branch Marina at 10 a.m. Experienced birders with Audubon will be on board to help identify birds.

Cost is $10. Register by calling the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

