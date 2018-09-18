FOOTBALL

UAPB receives apology

South Dakota State football Coach John Stiegelmeier said he regrets allowing his team to pile up 90 points against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. SDSU set a school record for points in its 90-6 victory Saturday night. The Jackrabbits had 926 yards of total offense. Stiegelmeier in remarks after the game said he was excited about the win but disappointed in how he managed the game. He said he should have slowed his team down earlier and taken out all passing plays. Stiegelmeier said he should have been more respectful toward UAPB and apologized.

Vikings turn to Bailey

Rookie Daniel Carlson was waived Monday by the Minnesota Vikings, and eight-year veteran Dan Bailey -- a former Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys -- is likely his replacement. Coach Mike Zimmer said Bailey will undergo a physical before he can be signed. Bailey is the second-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history. Carlson, a fifth-round pick, missed three field goals -- including a game-winning 35-yard attempt in overtime -- during the Vikings' 29-29 tie in Green Bay on Sunday. Zimmer did not mince words in describing the decision to waive Carlson. "Did you see the game?" Zimmer said. Asked whether it was a tough decision, he said it was "pretty easy." Bailey, 30, was released by the Cowboys on Sept. 1 in a cost-cutting measure. He signed a seven-year, $22.5 million deal in 2014, but played in only 12 games last season because of injuries. Bailey has converted 88.1 percent of his career attempts, behind only Baltimore's Justin Tucker (90.3 percent).

Browns reboot at kicker

The Cleveland Browns released kicker Zane Gonzalez on Monday after his four misses Sunday in New Orleans cost Cleveland a possible first victory since 2016 with a 21-18 loss to the Saints. Gonzalez has been replaced by rookie free agent Greg Joseph, one of several kickers to work out for the Browns after Sunday. Joseph won't have much time to become acquainted with his new teammates as Cleveland hosts the New York Jets on Thursday night. Joseph was with the Miami Dolphins during training camp and preseason, but he was beaten out for the starting job by Jason Sanders. The 24-year-old Joseph, who kicked for four seasons at Florida Atlantic, made 3 of 3 field-goal attempts in four exhibitions with Miami. Gonzalez, who had a potential game-winning field goal blocked in OT in the season opener, misfired on two extra points and two field-goal attempts, including a 52-yarder in the final seconds, that would have forced overtime on Sunday.

Jaguars lose LT

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of the season because of a knee injury. Robinson, a second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2017, injured his left knee in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-20 victory against New England and left the locker room on crutches. Coach Doug Marrone and teammates confirmed Monday that Robinson's season is over. Robinson started 20 of 21 games the past two seasons. Fourth-year pro Josh Wells will replace him in the starting lineup, beginning this week against Tennessee.

TENNIS

Osaka enjoys sumo

Naomi Osaka showed how deep her Japanese roots run: She went to watch Japan's national sport of sumo and said she liked it. Osaka is in Tokyo this week to play in the Pan Pacific Open, just a week after she won the U.S. Open to become the first Japanese woman to win a Grand Slam singles title. Osaka was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother. She has spent most of her life in the United States and lives in Florida, but is sure to represent Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I thought it was really cool because they're so flexible and they're also very strong," Osaka said Monday at the Pan Pacific Open. "During one match, he kept slapping the other guy. So I thought it was really fun to watch." Osaka is seeded third in Tokyo and had a bye in the first round.

Muguruza advances

Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the Pan Pacific Open on Monday, beating Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4. Muguruza is seeded No. 6 in the Tokyo tournament. Also, Daria Gavrilova defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (8), and Anett Kontaveit beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 7-6 (5). Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player, and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round and did not play Monday.

HOCKEY

Panthers name captain

Aleksander Barkov is the best player in the Florida Panthers' dressing room. And so, it's been no secret that his being designated as that room's official leader was inevitable. Barkov was announced as the 10th captain of the Panthers on Monday, with outgoing captain Derek MacKenzie ceremonially -- and willingly -- handing the 23-year-old Finnish star his first Florida jersey with a "C" stitched onto the shoulder. MacKenzie held the job for two years. Barkov is entering his sixth NHL season. He is coming off the best year of his career, with 27 goals and 51 assists for 78 points in 79 games, and he's one of the biggest reasons why Florida believes it is finally on the cusp of becoming a consistent playoff contender.

FOOTBALL

Patriots land WR Gordon from Browns

CLEVELAND — Josh Gordon’s strange, stuttering career will start anew in New England.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have a new offensive toy.

The Browns severed ties for good with the problematic wide receiver by trading him to the Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick Monday.

The deal came together two days after the Browns reached a breaking point with Gordon, who has been suspended numerous times by the NFL for drug violations since Cleveland drafted him in 2012.

Gordon played in the Browns’ season opener against Pittsburgh, but he reported to the team Saturday with an unexplained hamstring injury after practicing all week. The Browns decided to leave him behind when they traveled to New Orleans, and later said they intended to release him.

But Cleveland General Manager John Dorsey found there was a crowded market for him and worked out the swap with New England.

The Browns have been supportive of Gordon, but the team felt betrayed and decided it was time to move on.

“We’ve done all we can do for Josh,” said Coach Hue Jackson, who didn’t provide any specifics about Gordon’s issues over the weekend. “We tried to provide the right environment. It just didn’t work out. Sometimes you just need a change of scenery and hopefully things work out for Josh.”

His former Cleveland teammate Corey Coleman — who had his own issues with the Browns before being traded last month to Buffalo, cut and then signing with the Patriots — was released by New England to make room for Gordon.

