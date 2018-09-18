HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

England forfeits victory

England self-reported a violation of the Arkansas Activities Association eligibility rules and has forfeited its Aug. 31 victory over McCrory for using an ineligible player.

The Lions also used the player in their Aug. 21 loss to Des Arc.

With the forfeit, McCrory is 3-0 overall. England falls to 0-3.

It is the second eligibility-related forfeit of the season. Smackover forfeited its Aug. 27 victory to Foreman earlier this season.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU leading in Iowa

Arkansas State University leads after two rounds of the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Red Wolves shot a 533 (277-276) and lead Iowa by 11 strokes.

Individually, Julien Sale of the Red Wolves leads with a 136 (69-67) while Joel Wendin is tied for second with a 139 (68-71) and Luka Naglic is tied for fifth with a 140 (74-66).

The tournament resumes today.

UCA ninth in Mississippi

The University of Central Arkansas is in ninth place after two rounds of the Sam Hall Intercollegiate in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Bears have a 36-hole score of 580 (291-289). Mercer leads with a 563, followed by Southern Mississippi at 564. Troy and Missouri State are at 565.

UCA freshman Spencer Jenkins is tied for 19th place with a 143 (70-73).

The tournament resumes today.

Jacobs leads Arkansas Tech

Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech University leads the Northeastern State Classic in Muskogee, Okla., with a 131 (63-68) through two rounds helping the Wonder Boys stay in fourth place.

Jacobs, a freshman playing in his first college tournament, set a school record with a 63, breaking Drew Richards' mark of 64 set back in 2008.

The Golden Suns turned in a 559 (277-282) and trail Lindenwood (Mo.) by seven strokes. Northeastern State is in second with a 557 and Central Missouri is third at 558.

Harding University is in 12th place with a 574 (295-279), and Henderson State University is in 14th with a 579 (290-289).

Gregor MacIntosh (70-68) of Harding and Mitchell Ford (71-67) of Henderson are tied for ninth with a 138.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UALR 10th, ASU 12th in Alabama

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University finished 10th and 12th, respectively, at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala., on Monday.

The Trojans shot a 300 in the final round and finished with a 887. The Red Wolves shot a 295 in the final round and finished with an 895. California Baptist won the tournament with a 860, beating South Florida by six strokes.

Individually, UALR's Emelie Blennow finished tied for sixth with a 214 (69-73-72). Arkansas State's Grayson Gladden finished tied for 16th with a 216 (74-67-75)

VOLLEYBALL

Harding duo honored by GAC

Harding University's Zoe Hardin and Taylor Lake were named offensive and defensive players of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Hardin hit .465 with 22 kills in victories over Arkansas Tech University and the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Lake averaged 6.14 digs per set in victories over Arkansas Tech and UAM.

Hendrix's Dwyer named player of the week

Lauren Dwyer of Hendrix College was named Southern Athletic Association defensive player of the week Monday.

Dwyer had 18 digs and 17 kills in a victory over Rhodes College, had 9 digs and 8 kills against Millsaps, and 20 digs and 9 kills against Birmingham Southern.

FOOTBALL

Lyon WR earns SAC honor

Lyon College wide receiver Emetrious Scott was named Sooner Athletic Conference offensive player of the week Monday.

Scott caught 12 passes for 251 yards against Arizona Christian, including a 95-yard touchdown reception.

