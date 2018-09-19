Week Four schedule
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
FS Northside at Bryant
LR Catholic at Cabot
Conway at FS Southside
LR Central at North Little Rock
7A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville
Bentonville West at Fayetteville
Van Buren at Rogers
Rogers Heritage at Springdale
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
West Memphis at Marion
Jonesboro at Mountain Home
Jacksonville at Searcy
Pine Bluff at Sylvan Hills
6A-WEST
LR Hall at Greenwood
El Dorado at Lake Hamilton
Benton at Russellville
Sheridan at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at LR Parkview
White Hall at Maumelle
LR Fair at Pulaski Academy
LR Christian at Watson Chapel
5A-EAST
Nettleton at Batesville
Wynne at Blytheville
Forrest City at Greene County Tech
Paragould at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
HS Lakeside at Camden Fairview
Hope at De Queen
LR McClellan at Hot Springs
Texarkana at Magnolia
5A-WEST
Vilonia at Alma
Farmington at Clarksville
Greenbrier at Huntsville
Harrison at Morrilton
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Pea Ridge at Gentry
Gravette at Lincoln
Green Forest at Prairie Grove
Berryville at Shiloh Christian
2-4A
Heber Springs at Lonoke
Bald Knob at Mills
Central Arkansas Christian at Riverview
Southside Batesville at Stuttgart
3-4A
Pocahontas at Brookland
Cave City at Gosnell
Highland at Jonesboro Westside
Rivercrest at Trumann
4-4A
Pottsville at Dardanelle
Mena at Ozark
Dover at Subiaco Academy
Elkins at Waldron
7-4A
Benton Harmony Grove at Ashdown
Fountain Lake at Joe T. Robinson
Bauxite at Malvern
Arkadelphia at Nashville
8-4A
Warren at Crossett
Hamburg at DeWitt
Dumas at Helena-West Helena
Monticello at Star City
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Lamar at Cedarville
Charleston at Greenland
Booneville at Paris
Mansfield at West Fork
2-3A
Clinton at Harding Academy
Rose Bud at Marshall
Yellville-Summit at Melbourne
Cedar Ridge at Mountain View
3-3A
Corning at Harrisburg
Hoxie at Osceola
Manila at Piggott
Newport at Walnut Ridge
4-3A
Atkins at Baptist Prep
Danville at Mayflower
Jessieville at Perryville
Glen Rose at Two Rivers
5-3A
Bismarck at Camden Harmony Grove
Smackover at Centerpoint
Prescott at Fouke
Horatio at Genoa Central
6-3A
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Barton
Lake Village at McGehee
Drew Central at Rison
OPEN Palestine-Wheatley
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Marked Tree at Cross County
Rector at East Poinsett County
McCrory at Midland
OPEN Salem
4-2A
Hackett at Magazine
Lavaca at Johnson County Westside
Hector at Western Yell County
OPEN Mountainburg
5-2A
Quitman at Bigelow
Poyen at Conway Christian
Mountain Pine at Cutter Morning Star
England at Magnet Cove
6-2A
Hazen at Carlisle
Brinkley at Clarendon
Earle at Marianna
Des Arc at Marvell
7-2A
Dierks at Gurdon
Mineral Springs at Mount Ida
Lafayette County at Murfreesboro
Foreman at Spring Hill
8-2A
Fordyce at Bearden
Parkers Chapel at Hampton
Junction City at Strong
HIGH SCHOOL COACHES
Call us
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansa-sonline.com.
Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.
Print Headline: High school football
Comments