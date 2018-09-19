Week Four schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL

FS Northside at Bryant

LR Catholic at Cabot

Conway at FS Southside

LR Central at North Little Rock

7A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville

Bentonville West at Fayetteville

Van Buren at Rogers

Rogers Heritage at Springdale

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

West Memphis at Marion

Jonesboro at Mountain Home

Jacksonville at Searcy

Pine Bluff at Sylvan Hills

6A-WEST

LR Hall at Greenwood

El Dorado at Lake Hamilton

Benton at Russellville

Sheridan at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at LR Parkview

White Hall at Maumelle

LR Fair at Pulaski Academy

LR Christian at Watson Chapel

5A-EAST

Nettleton at Batesville

Wynne at Blytheville

Forrest City at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

HS Lakeside at Camden Fairview

Hope at De Queen

LR McClellan at Hot Springs

Texarkana at Magnolia

5A-WEST

Vilonia at Alma

Farmington at Clarksville

Greenbrier at Huntsville

Harrison at Morrilton

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Pea Ridge at Gentry

Gravette at Lincoln

Green Forest at Prairie Grove

Berryville at Shiloh Christian

2-4A

Heber Springs at Lonoke

Bald Knob at Mills

Central Arkansas Christian at Riverview

Southside Batesville at Stuttgart

3-4A

Pocahontas at Brookland

Cave City at Gosnell

Highland at Jonesboro Westside

Rivercrest at Trumann

4-4A

Pottsville at Dardanelle

Mena at Ozark

Dover at Subiaco Academy

Elkins at Waldron

7-4A

Benton Harmony Grove at Ashdown

Fountain Lake at Joe T. Robinson

Bauxite at Malvern

Arkadelphia at Nashville

8-4A

Warren at Crossett

Hamburg at DeWitt

Dumas at Helena-West Helena

Monticello at Star City

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Lamar at Cedarville

Charleston at Greenland

Booneville at Paris

Mansfield at West Fork

2-3A

Clinton at Harding Academy

Rose Bud at Marshall

Yellville-Summit at Melbourne

Cedar Ridge at Mountain View

3-3A

Corning at Harrisburg

Hoxie at Osceola

Manila at Piggott

Newport at Walnut Ridge

4-3A

Atkins at Baptist Prep

Danville at Mayflower

Jessieville at Perryville

Glen Rose at Two Rivers

5-3A

Bismarck at Camden Harmony Grove

Smackover at Centerpoint

Prescott at Fouke

Horatio at Genoa Central

6-3A

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Barton

Lake Village at McGehee

Drew Central at Rison

OPEN Palestine-Wheatley

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Marked Tree at Cross County

Rector at East Poinsett County

McCrory at Midland

OPEN Salem

4-2A

Hackett at Magazine

Lavaca at Johnson County Westside

Hector at Western Yell County

OPEN Mountainburg

5-2A

Quitman at Bigelow

Poyen at Conway Christian

Mountain Pine at Cutter Morning Star

England at Magnet Cove

6-2A

Hazen at Carlisle

Brinkley at Clarendon

Earle at Marianna

Des Arc at Marvell

7-2A

Dierks at Gurdon

Mineral Springs at Mount Ida

Lafayette County at Murfreesboro

Foreman at Spring Hill

8-2A

Fordyce at Bearden

Parkers Chapel at Hampton

Junction City at Strong

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Call us

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansa-sonline.com.

Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.