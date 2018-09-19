FOOTBALL

ASU to play at Georgia

Arkansas State will travel to Georgia to meet the Bulldogs on Sept. 14, 2019, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., the SEC announced Tuesday as part of its league-wide 2019 football schedule release.

As previously announced, the Red Wolves will complete a home-and-home series against SMU on Aug. 31, 2019, at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro to kick off the 2019 season. SMU defeated the Red Wolves 44-21 in the first leg of the series on Sept. 23, 2017, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. ASU will also travel to Las Vegas in 2019 for the second leg of a home-and-home with UNLV, which the Red Wolves will host at 6 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro.

ASU will be paid $1.8 million for its trip to Georgia next season, a small increase for a one-game trip than $1.7 million the school made earlier this month for its meeting with No. 1 Alabama.

MEN’S GOLF

ASU wins in Iowa

Arkansas State University won the rain-shortened Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tueday.

The Red Wolves, who led after Monday’s first two rounds with a 553, were declared the winner after heavy rainfall prevented Tuesday’s third round from being played.

ASU’s Julien Sale, was the individual champion with a 8-under-par 136, while his teammate Joel Wendin finished tied for second with a 139 and Luka Naglic finished tied for fifth at 140.

UCA finishes seventh in Mississippi

The University of Central Arkansas finished seventh at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Bears shot an 866 for the 54-hole tournament. Southern Mississippi won with an 843 while Mercer was second at 847 and Missouri State was third at 851.

Individually, UCA’s Lewis George finished tied for 10th with a 212 after a third-round 68.

Arkansas Tech’s Jacobs wins in Oklahoma

Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech University won the Northeastern State University Golf Classic at the Muskogee Country Club in Muskogee, Okla.

Jacobs, who had rounds of 63 and 68 on Monday, followed with a third-round 70 to beat Yente Van Doren of Lindenwood (Mo.) by three strokes and Ian Trebilcock of Washburn (Kan.) by four strokes.

Arkansas Tech finished tied for second with Central Missouri at 846, 15 strokes back of Lindenwood. The Wonder Boys shot a 287 in the third round. While Jacobs won the tournament, Shawn Tsai of Arkansas Tech, finished tied for sixth with a 208 (70-70-68).

Henderson State University finished tied for eighth with an 858 after a third-round 279. Mitchell Ford led the Reddies with a 10th-place finish at 210.

Harding University finished 12th with a 868. Greg Macintosh of the Bisons finished tied for 23rd with a 213.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Arkansas’ Kim in third place

Dylan Kim of the University of Arkansas is in third place after the first two rounds at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn.

Kim shot a 135 and and rounds of 67 and 68 to lead Arkansas, which is in sixth place with a 567 (287-280).

Duke leads the team standings with a 557 while Alabama is second at 559 and UCLA is third at 560.

Arkansas’ Brooke Matthews is tied for 16th with a 142 (71-71).

UALR’s Blennow 6th in Alabama

Emelie Blennow of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished tied for sixth at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala. Blennow finished with an even-par 72 to finish with a 2-under

214.

The Trojans finished 10th with an 887. California Baptist won the tournament with a 860 while South Florida was second at

866.

Arkansas State University finished with 12th with a 895. Individually, Grayson Gladden finished tied for 16th with a 216.

UAFS wins in Texas

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith won the Concho River Classic in San Angelo, Texas.

The Lady Lions finished with a 614 (308-306) to beat Midwestern State by five strokes.

Emily Martin of UAFS won her first collegiate tournament with a 4-over-par 148 beating Kiana Oshiro of Western Texas Community College in the first hole of a sudden death playoff. Alejandra Rodriguez shot a 7-over 151 (78-73) and finished tied for third. Tyler Morrison finished tied for 10th with a 156 (77-79).

MEN’S SOCCER

Harding sweeps GAC awards

Harding University’s Jason Diaz, Justin Kucera and Michael Wasson were named offensive player, defensive player and goalkeeper of the week.

Diaz scored the winning goal in the Bisons’ 2-0 victory against Southwest Baptist to improve to a program-best 4-0-1 on the season. Kucera played all 90 minutes against Southwest Baptist as Harding held Southwest Baptist to nine shots.

Wasson recorded his second shutout of the season and 14th of his career against Southwest Baptist.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UCA players win weekly awards

Connie Awuku-Darkoh and Kristen Ricks of the University of Central Arkansas were named offensive and defensive players of the week by the Southland Conference.

Awuku-Darkoh scored two goals in the Bears’ game against Sam Houston State.

Ricks helped lead the Bears who posted their fifth shutout of the season and held Sam Houston State to three shots on goal.

VOLLEYBALL

UAPB sweeps Crowley’s Ridge

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff defeated Crowley’s Ridge 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 on Tuesday night in Pine Bluff.

UAPB (2-9) was led by Kaylyn Brown, who had 11 kills. Britney Sahlman had 39 assists. Kaitlyn Hapke had 10 kills and 17 digs. Olivia Deckelman led Crowley’s Ridge (9-9) with 11 kills. Bailey Tosh had 10 assists and Kaitlyn Perkins had 18 digs.

Harding edges OBU

Harding University defeated Ouachita Baptist University 25-13, 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-11 on Tuesday night in Arkadelphia. Zoe Hardin led Harding (8-6, 3-0) with 29 kills. Rachel Heussner had 61 assists and Taylor Lake had 28 digs.

Ouachita Baptist (11-5, 2-2) was led by Adrianna Nolly, who had 15 kills and six blocks. Stormi Leonard had 44 assists and Julianna Mack had 26 digs.

Henderson State tops Arkansas Tech

Henderson State University defeated Arkansas Tech 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 on Tuesday in Russellville.

Henderson State (14-2, 3-0 Great American Conference) was led by Zuzana Ondruskova, who had 13 kills and 12 digs. Abby Blackburn had 15 assists and Courtney Bolf, who had 15 digs. Greer Rogers led Arkansas Tech (8-7, 3-1) with 11 kills. Amanda Milnick had 27 assists and 15 digs.