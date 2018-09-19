FAYETTEVILLE — Network designations and start times for Arkansas’ 2019 SEC basketball games were announced on Wednesday.

At least 14 of the Razorbacks’ conference games will be broadcast on SEC Network while matchups at Tennessee, at Missouri and at Kentucky could potentially be picked up by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Arkansas’ game at Georgia on Jan. 29 will air on ESPNU.

Arkansas will also play a pair of non-conference games on ESPN, according to ESPN’s media zone. The season opener against Texas at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, will start at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, and the tip-off time for Indiana on Nov. 18 is set for 2:30 p.m.

The Razorbacks' game at Texas Tech on Jan. 26 will begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

Arkansas' 2019 SEC basketball schedule

Jan. 5 - at Texas A&M (5 p.m.) on SEC Network

Jan. 9 - Florida (7:30 p.m.) on SEC Network

Jan. 12 - LSU (5 p.m.) on SEC Network

Jan. 15 - at Tennessee (6 p.m.) on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network

Jan. 19 - at Ole Miss (12 p.m.) on SEC Network

Jan. 23 - Missouri (8 p.m.) on SEC Network

Jan. 29 - Georgia (6 p.m.) on ESPNU

Feb. 2 - at LSU (5 p.m.) on SEC Network

Feb. 5 - Vanderbilt (8 p.m.) on SEC Network

Feb. 9 - at South Carolina (2:30 p.m.) on SEC Network

Feb. 12 - at Missouri (8 p.m.) on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 16 - Mississippi State (7:30 p.m.) on SEC Network

Feb. 20 - at Auburn (7:30 p.m.) on SEC Network

Feb. 23 - Texas A&M (7:30 p.m.) on SEC Network

Feb. 26 - at Kentucky (8 p.m.) on ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network

March 2 - Ole Miss (12 p.m.) on SEC Network

March 6 - at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m.) on SEC Network

March 9 - Alabama (5 p.m.) on SEC Network