NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Fort Smith Northside linebacker Anthony Travis (11) returns an interception for a touchdown ahead of Rogers Heritage running back Brett Lemmond Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, during the first half at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photos from the game.

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fort Smith Northside's Anthony Travis

Class: 2019

Position: LB

Size: 6-2, 210

40 time: 4.75

College interest: Tulsa and Division II schools

Season stats: 30 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, interception return for a touchdown and 2 forced fumbles

Junior stats: 126 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 3 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles

Coach Mike Falleur on Travis only playing basketball as a sophomore:

“He missed it. The first time he watched them play as a sophomore he missed being out there with his buddies, so he came out as a junior. We knew the first spring practice he was a football player because he was everywhere and that’s exactly how he’s played since he’s been out here. He was our leading tackler as a junior.”

High motor and physical:

“He’s 900 miles per hour and very physical. He has no fear. He throws his body in there. Typically when a guy thinks he’s a basketball player you normally don’t see that.”

Limited time in the weight room because of basketball:

“He’s not been in the weight room. When he’s in there he works his tail off. He leaves us and he goes to basketball and starts on our basketball team, so he’s not in there. He's really just in there during the summer and during football season.”

College potential:

“Because of maybe not being in the weight room as much, he’s probably underdeveloped physically for maybe Division I, but I think anything mid-level down because he’s only going to get better as he gets bigger and stronger. He’s one of those guys that’s no way near the top end. Nowhere near it.”

Fully qualified:

“He’s a very intelligent football player. You tell him something once and he’s got it down and knows what he’s doing.”

Very good instincts:

“He knows what’s going on and he knows where the ball is. He has that knack.”