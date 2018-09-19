— The contract for Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn has been extended two years through the 2023 season, according to documents obtained Wednesday through an open records request.

The contract was finalized last week with signatures from Van Horn, University of Arkansas system president Donald Bobbitt and UA chancellor Joseph Steinmetz.

Van Horn will be paid $925,000 in public and private funds by the university - $650,000 in base compensation and $275,000 for speaking and media responsibilities, and can earn private compensation through camps held at UA facilities.

Van Horn also has a $175,000 annual sponsorship deal with Easton bats, according to his contract.

Van Horn is eligible to receive up to two $50,000 pay raises and can earn up to two one-year contract extensions if the Razorbacks make the NCAA Tournament, which they have done 15 times in Van Horn's 16 seasons.

He has incentives that could total up to $190,000 each season for championships, coaching honors and academic scores, and is in line to receive $100,000 for each of his 700th, 800th and 900th wins at Arkansas.

Van Horn won his 600th game with the Razorbacks early last season and has a 643-364 record at Arkansas.

Previously Van Horn was being paid $525,000 in base and media fees, plus the compensation from the Easton contract, which runs through 2020.

The Razorbacks are coming off a national runner-up finish in 2018 when they lost to Oregon State in the finals of the College World Series. Baseball assistant coaches Wes Johnson and Nate Thompson also received pay raises during the off-season, increasing their pay to $230,400 and $168,300, respectively.

Van Horn is one of six Arkansas head coaches to sign contract extensions since Aug. 29, according to documents. Other coaches to sign extensions are:

• Women's track and cross country coach Lance Harter, who will be paid $225,000 base salary and $25,000 for speaking fees through June 2023.

• Men's track and cross country coach Chris Bucknam, who will be paid $225,000 base salary and $25,000 for speaking fees through June 2023.

• Softball coach Courtney Deifel, who will be paid $275,000 base salary and $10,000 for speaking fees through June 2023.

• Men's golf coach Brad McMakin, who will be paid $200,000 base salary and $25,000 for speaking fees through June 2023.

• Women's golf coach Shauna Taylor, who will be paid $200,000 base salary and $25,000 for speaking fees through June 2023.

Taylor, McMakin and Deifel can earn up to two one-year extensions if their teams advance to the NCAA postseason. Bucknam and Harter can earn up to two one-year extensions if two of the three teams they coach earn top 10 national finishes during the same academic year.