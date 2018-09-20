Arkansas State's defensive line bears much of the responsibility.

Its job? To stop UNLV's accomplished running game.

Few surprises are incorporated into the UNLV offense. Proven by three consecutive 300-yard showings, the Rebels can thrust a power running game through opposing defenses like a battering ram.

"They're a very run-dominant team," said ASU junior defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, a first-year transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. "We plan on doing everything in our power to stop that from happening."

The Rebels have cruised to 308, 414 and 314 yards rushing in their first three games -- a season-opening road loss to USC and two consecutive victories against UTEP and Prairie View A&M. The Rebels rank third in the nation in total rushing yards with 1,036 and average the third-most rushing yards per game at 345.3.

UNLV's ground attack is now the problem of ASU's defensive line, a unit surging with confidence after junior defensive tackle Kevin Thurmon clinched Saturday's victory at Tulsa with a safety to spoil a fourth-quarter comeback by the Golden Hurricane.

"If we do our job," Merrill said, "get as much knock-back on those offensive lineman that we can and stuff the holes, don't give them anywhere to run. He's very fast. But we're going to play our type of ball, get in there and hopefully shut him down."

Rebels senior tailback Lexington Thomas and sophomore quarterback Armani Rogers, who are each averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game, will try to expose any weakness in ASU's defensive line. A sharp outing by ASU's defensive line could unplug the engine to UNLV's offense.

"It's huge," ASU Coach Blake Anderson said. "Those guys are good at what they do, running the ball. They've run it well in all three games. We've got to disrupt the front. We've got to get penetration and really try to play on the other side of the line."

Thurmon and Merrill, the two leading tacklers on ASU's defensive line, are three games into their first seasons in Jonesboro. Captained by senior edge rusher Ronheem Bingham, the 2018 defensive line is loaded with newbies after the departures of former Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, and seniors Dee Liner and Caleb Caston.

Proper chemistry some times takes a while to develop, but the Wolves say that's not the case with the defensive line.

"You never know about that," Anderson said. "Every team is different. Some teams become really close. This one is. That room is really close."

"It's a real bubbly group of guys," said Merrill, a 320-pound defensive tackle with four tackles for loss this season, the most by any ASU player.

A defensive line filled with 300-something pound menaces is bubbly?

"Yeah, I suppose so," Merrill said. "We're just a real friendly, excited group ready to get out there and get better by the day. We just all connect on that level -- trying to achieve greatness, I suppose."

ASU's defense has wrestled 25 tackles for loss (93 yards) this season, an average of 8.3 per game, which is tied for 20th nationwide with Auburn and Boston College. ASU's defensive line is responsible for nearly half of ASU's tackles in opposing backfields.

"I've been very impressed," Anderson said. "Not surprised, but impressed."

ASU (2-1) has allowed more than 200 rushing yards once in three games. Alabama's 278 rushing yards far exceeded Southeast Missouri State and Tulsa, neither of which surpassed 175 rushing yards.

UNLV is a much different test.

"I'm proud of the guys we've got," Anderson said. "But this is going to be a huge challenge."

Saturday’s game

UNLV (2-1) AT ARKANSAS STATE (2-1)

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium,

Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN3

Sports on 09/20/2018