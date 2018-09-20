DEGRAY LAKE Bass fishing is fair in the morning along the south side between points 2 and 6. Look for shad and feeding fish in the big coves. Throw any small topwater lure because the fish are mostly small. Also, try soft plastics such as flukes and 3-inch swimbaits. Some fish are showing in the coves at the state park between Caddo Bend and the marina. Crappie fishing is improving on structure at 20-25 feet between Caddo Drive and Shouse Ford. Drop a 2-inch Kalin's Grub on a 1/16-ounce jighead to the top of the brush over the thickest part and move slowly around the cover. Tennessee Shad is one for the best colors for clear water. A few hybrids and lots of white bass are biting in the morning between the mouths of Long and Brushy creeks. Throw most any small topwater plug in a natural shad pattern. When the fish go down, work a jigging spoon up through the school. Lots of bream are biting redworms and crickets all over the lake.

BEAVER LAKE Striper fishing is good. Some surface activity is occurring, but stripers also are biting live bait at 20-40 feet deep during daylight hours. Try trolling umbrella rigs with white or chartreuse jigs/grubs or plugs like Rapala No. 14 husky jerks in black back or purple back colors, and Smithwick Rogues in similar colors in the 5-6-inch model on planer boards. Down-rigging those baits will be effective, too, especially at night. Hot spots are Big Clifty, points 5 and 6, Rambo Creek, Rocky Branch, Ford and Cedar creeks, Larue, Coppermine, Ventris, Shaddox Hollow, the Arkansas 12 bridge and Prairie Creek.

LAKE NORFORK Walleyes are biting live bait on crawler harnesses attached to bottom bouncing weights on the sides of long points and along bluffs at 30-40 feet. Walleyes can be caught in deep water by jigging white/chartreuse spoons. White bass are schooling on large flats at 12-25 feet early and late. Try jigging a 1/2-ounce spoon. Jumbo whites are schooling at sunset and hitting topwater lures.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 09/20/2018