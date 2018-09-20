7:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Browns by 3

SERIES Browns lead 13-12; Jets beat Browns 17-14, Oct. 8, 2017

WHAT TO WATCH If it wasn’t for the kicking game, the 0-1-1 Browns might be 2-0. Zane Gonzalez had a 42-yard field goal blocked in overtime in the Browns’ 21-21 tie against Pittsburgh, then he missed 2 extra points and 2 field goals in a 21-18 loss to New Orleans last week. Cleveland cut Gonzalez on Monday, but will rookie Greg Joseph be any better?

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(16) 105.5 RUSH 135.0 (4)

(15) 250.0 PASS 192.0 (27)

(18) 355.5 YARDS 327.0 (23)

(7) 30.0 POINTS 19.5 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(11) 87.0 RUSH 110.5 (20)

(8) 211.0 PASS 263.0 (22)

(5) 298.0 YARDS 373.5 (21)

(6) 18.5 POINTS 21.0 (12)