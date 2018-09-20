YANKEES 10, RED SOX 1

NEW YORK -- Luke Voit hit two home runs off David Price, Miguel Andujar popped another one barely into the right-field seats and the New York Yankees stalled Boston's division-clinching celebration by beating the Red Sox 10-1 on Wednesday night.

Luis Severino (18-8) pitched seven innings of one-run ball, and the Yankees had no need for All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman on the day they activated him from the disabled list. Chapman had been out since Aug. 21 with left knee tendinitis. He watched the end of the game from the dugout.

Mookie Betts had two strikeouts and no hits in his return to Boston's lineup. He pulled a possible grand slam just foul in the ninth before grounding into a game-ending double play. The AL MVP contender sat out Tuesday after injuring his left side two days earlier, but came back to bat leadoff as the designated hitter.

The Yankees will try to send Boston packing today with the AL East still undecided. The Red Sox lead the division by 9 1/2 games and entered this three-game series needing one victory to lock up the division.

New York started Wednesday with a 2 1/2-game lead over Oakland for the top AL wild card. The Yankees had dropped 10 of 17 before rallying to beat the Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in Aaron Judge's return from the DL.

Voit's two home runs cleared the right-field fence by about two yards combined. The second was close enough that umpires reviewed it on video for potential fan interference.

The stout slugger bowled back into the dugout after the second shot, grinning amid a barrage of high-fives and fist bumps. It was Voit's second multi-home run game with New York, and he has nine home runs in 29 games since being acquired from St. Louis. His next home run would give the Yankees a major league-record 12 players with at least 10 home runs.

Price (15-7) entered the game 5-0 with a 1.56 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break, but he has rarely been that sharp at Yankee Stadium.

Price surrendered three home runs this time, each aided by Yankee Stadium's short right-field porch. Andujar hit his 25th just over the wall for a 1-0 lead in the second, and Voit added solo shots in the fourth and sixth to nearly the same spot.

TWINS 8, TIGERS 2 Stephen Gonsalves threw six scoreless innings, and Minnesota's offense pounded host Detroit's pitching for a victory.

RAYS 9, RANGERS 3 Tommy Pham homered twice while extending his on-base streak to 21 games and visiting Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep of Texas.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 1 Rookie DJ Stewart hit his first major league home run and host Baltimore used five pitchers to avoid a three-game sweep by beating Toronto.

INDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 1 Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam with one out in the ninth and Cleveland rallied for a victory over visiting Chicago.

MARINERS 9, ASTROS 0 Robinson Cano drove in 3 runs, 3 players homered and 7 pitchers combined for a five-hitter in Seattle's rout of host Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, METS 0 Rhys Hoskins became the seventh-fastest player to hit 50 career home runs and Philadelphia kept pace in the NL East race with a victory over visiting New York.

BREWERS 7, REDS 0 Gio Gonzalez pitched six smooth innings on his 33rd birthday and Jesus Aguilar hit a three-run home run in host Milwaukee's victory over Cincinnati.

PADRES 8, GIANTS 4 Wil Myers and Freddy Galvis homered, Robbie Erlin pitched five solid innings and San Diego beat visiting San Francisco.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, CUBS 0 Christian Walker and Chris Owings homered off Cole Hamels, and Robbie Ray held Chicago to one hit over six innings in host Arizona's victory.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 2, ROYALS 1 Chris Archer pitched seven strong innings and Pittsburgh completed a three-game sweep of visiting Kansas City.

