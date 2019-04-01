Arkansas man, 21, killed when pickup, Jeep collide at 'high rate of speed' on highway

A 21-year-old driver was killed after a pickup struck his SUV when he veered across a northeast Arkansas highway, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said both vehicles were traveling "at a high rate of speed" Saturday evening along U.S. 63 near Sedgwick — roughly 15 miles northwest of Jonesboro — when the crash happened.

Police said Zachery Brooks and 54-year-old William Brooks, both of Bono, were traveling north when Zachery Brooks' Jeep Liberty veered in front of William Brooks' Ford F-150. The pickup then hit the driver’s side of the Jeep, a State Police report said.

Zachery Brook suffered fatal injuries.

William Brooks was hurt in the crash and taken to a Memphis hospital, according to the report, which didn’t list the extent of his injuries.

A State Police spokesman said officials were continuing to investigate on Monday.

The report noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 94 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, including 33 in March.