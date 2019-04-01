Arkansas police officer accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old in 2008, officials say

Authorities in Monroe County arrested a Brinkley police officer on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl more than a decade ago, state officials said Monday.

State and county authorities arrested John Tyler Shumard, a 44-year-old sergeant with the Brinkley Police Department, on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the agency, confirmed the arrest, saying it stemmed from a 2008 investigation.

Authorities arrested Shumard at the Brinkley police station, police said.

According to Sadler, Shumard was booked into the Prairie County jail and was free Monday after posting bond.

Brinkley police didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Monday afternoon.