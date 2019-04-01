AT THE POST

DAY 39 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,500

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,979,474

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $337,619

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,641,855

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Will Rogers, 1:15 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 4:30 p.m.; Penn National, 5:05 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m. (NOTE Live racing returns Thursday at Oaklawn Park).

SUNDAY'S STARS

David Cohen was the only jockey to win two races. Cohen won the fourth race with Fair Shot ($5.80, $3.40, $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.24. He also won the eighth race with Special Relativity ($8.00, $4.00 and $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.75. On the season, Cohen is in second place in the jockey with 45 victories in 199 starts and trails Ricardo Santana by four wins.

Karl Broberg was the only trainer to win two races. Broberg won the fourth race with Fair Shot and the sixth race with Kennedell ($7.20, $3.60 and $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.99

