Benton County marriage licenses

March 21
Darren Lee Ashcraft II, 28, and Tiffany Leighann Bentley, 36, both of Bentonville
Anthony Joseph D'Agostino, 36, and Jayna Marie Garst, 33, both of Bella Vista
Steven Carl Evans, 54, Pea Ridge, and Tamara Joy Samson, 43, Rogers
Kevin Warren Fleming, 51, and Nesgen Espares De La Cruz, 28, both of Sheridan
Justin Andrew Harrison, 28, and Samantha Joann Bradley, 26, both of Bella Vista
Steven Bradley Hickey Jr., 30, and Ashley Lashae McCollum, 31, both of Colcord, Okla.
Corey Ashton Hoffine, 24, and Jala Dawn Kelley, 23, both of Bentonville
Andres Antonio Olivares, 21, and Patricia Alatorre Garcia, 18, both of Centerton
Jeffrey Tyler Taake, 31, and McKenzie Jo Williams, 23, both of Lowell
Jesse Kim Trinh, 31, and Ashley Lynn Vanbreeman, 32, both of Rogers
March 22
Kendal Ray Allen, 31, and Philicity Valene Sivley, 39, both of Rogers
Christopher Michael Boldra, 39, and Samantha Anne Bendickson, 18, both of Rogers
Moises Calixto Arce, 43, and Crystal Daleyn Castro-Leon, 37, both of Siloam Springs
Orlando Campos-Salguero, 55, and Delmi Morena Martinez, 48, both of Rogers
Di Chen, 29, and Yan Wu, 29, both of Rogers
Brandon Leo Coker, 20, and Cailey Lynn Holdridge, 20, both of Centerton
Quentin Joseph Harris, 29, Fayetteville, and Juliett Sarai Marrufo, 24, Bella Vista
Colby Elliot Harris-Nichols, 22, and Madison Taylor Hamil, 21, both of Rogers
Austin J. Harrison, 18, and Sarah Lorraine Barrett, 21, both of Kingman, Ariz.
Darin Max Hunt, 35, and Emily Elizabeth Hughes, 37, both of Owasso, Okla.
Todd Alan McTeer, 46, and Hillary Lynn Stanley, 43, both of Bella Vista
Joshua Tollie Smith, 27, and Kelsey Desiree Piguet, 22, both of Kansas, Okla.
Dakota Dale Speaks, 23, Siloam Springs, and Kinzie Angel Leah Shook, 20, Gentry
Michael Aaron Still, 43, Pineville, Mo., and Lauren Nicole Cleveland, 33, Rogers
Slaton Travis Teague, 22, White Oak, Texas, and Allison Leigh Kash, 22, Rogers
March 25
Esequiel Amezcua-Espinoza, 30, and Nayeli Balderas-Medina, 31, both of Rogers
Brett Evans Fencer, 32, and Kayla Dea Berry, 31, both of Lowell
Michael Carl Hathorn, 45, and Amanda R. Burgess, 38, both of Rogers
Daniel Oswaldo Paiz, 39, and Adriana Garcia, 44, both of Rogers
Stephen Uriah Sabine, 32, and Sara Beth Dubose, 23, both of Centerton
Charles Clark Wright, 36, Bentonville, and Megan Sandra Nolf, 29, Rogers
March 26
Robert Christopher Arnold, 29, Springdale, and Julia Marie Tovey, 27, Rogers
Jesse Burt Lacey, 68, and Barbara Marie Willson, 53, both of Lowell
March 27
Paul Albert Cowart, 36, and Jessica Michelle Martin, 29, both of Bella Vista
Matthew Little, 18, Johnson, and Sara Katelyn Armas, 18, Pea Ridge
Derrick Manley McClure, 34, and Natanya Marie Baucom, 37, both of Rogers
Tammy Jo Shook, 56, and Pamela Jo Vance, 63, both of Cave Springs
NW News on 04/01/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
