Benton County marriage licenses

March 21

Darren Lee Ashcraft II, 28, and Tiffany Leighann Bentley, 36, both of Bentonville

Anthony Joseph D'Agostino, 36, and Jayna Marie Garst, 33, both of Bella Vista

Steven Carl Evans, 54, Pea Ridge, and Tamara Joy Samson, 43, Rogers

Kevin Warren Fleming, 51, and Nesgen Espares De La Cruz, 28, both of Sheridan

Justin Andrew Harrison, 28, and Samantha Joann Bradley, 26, both of Bella Vista

Steven Bradley Hickey Jr., 30, and Ashley Lashae McCollum, 31, both of Colcord, Okla.

Corey Ashton Hoffine, 24, and Jala Dawn Kelley, 23, both of Bentonville

Andres Antonio Olivares, 21, and Patricia Alatorre Garcia, 18, both of Centerton

Jeffrey Tyler Taake, 31, and McKenzie Jo Williams, 23, both of Lowell

Jesse Kim Trinh, 31, and Ashley Lynn Vanbreeman, 32, both of Rogers

March 22

Kendal Ray Allen, 31, and Philicity Valene Sivley, 39, both of Rogers

Christopher Michael Boldra, 39, and Samantha Anne Bendickson, 18, both of Rogers

Moises Calixto Arce, 43, and Crystal Daleyn Castro-Leon, 37, both of Siloam Springs

Orlando Campos-Salguero, 55, and Delmi Morena Martinez, 48, both of Rogers

Di Chen, 29, and Yan Wu, 29, both of Rogers

Brandon Leo Coker, 20, and Cailey Lynn Holdridge, 20, both of Centerton

Quentin Joseph Harris, 29, Fayetteville, and Juliett Sarai Marrufo, 24, Bella Vista

Colby Elliot Harris-Nichols, 22, and Madison Taylor Hamil, 21, both of Rogers

Austin J. Harrison, 18, and Sarah Lorraine Barrett, 21, both of Kingman, Ariz.

Darin Max Hunt, 35, and Emily Elizabeth Hughes, 37, both of Owasso, Okla.

Todd Alan McTeer, 46, and Hillary Lynn Stanley, 43, both of Bella Vista

Joshua Tollie Smith, 27, and Kelsey Desiree Piguet, 22, both of Kansas, Okla.

Dakota Dale Speaks, 23, Siloam Springs, and Kinzie Angel Leah Shook, 20, Gentry

Michael Aaron Still, 43, Pineville, Mo., and Lauren Nicole Cleveland, 33, Rogers

Slaton Travis Teague, 22, White Oak, Texas, and Allison Leigh Kash, 22, Rogers

March 25

Esequiel Amezcua-Espinoza, 30, and Nayeli Balderas-Medina, 31, both of Rogers

Brett Evans Fencer, 32, and Kayla Dea Berry, 31, both of Lowell

Michael Carl Hathorn, 45, and Amanda R. Burgess, 38, both of Rogers

Daniel Oswaldo Paiz, 39, and Adriana Garcia, 44, both of Rogers

Stephen Uriah Sabine, 32, and Sara Beth Dubose, 23, both of Centerton

Charles Clark Wright, 36, Bentonville, and Megan Sandra Nolf, 29, Rogers

March 26

Robert Christopher Arnold, 29, Springdale, and Julia Marie Tovey, 27, Rogers

Jesse Burt Lacey, 68, and Barbara Marie Willson, 53, both of Lowell

March 27

Paul Albert Cowart, 36, and Jessica Michelle Martin, 29, both of Bella Vista

Matthew Little, 18, Johnson, and Sara Katelyn Armas, 18, Pea Ridge

Derrick Manley McClure, 34, and Natanya Marie Baucom, 37, both of Rogers

Tammy Jo Shook, 56, and Pamela Jo Vance, 63, both of Cave Springs

NW News on 04/01/2019