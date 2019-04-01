Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Feb. 8
7 Brew Coffee
2500 E. Central Ave., Suite 223, Bentonville
No violations.
Kum & Go
800 S.E. J St., Bentonville
No violations.
Panda Express
319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The posted permit was expired.
Wingstop
231 N. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville
No violations.
Feb. 11
The First Seat
106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville
No violations.
Talulah's Outfitters Store
17773 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers
No violations.
Talulah's Outfitters & Deli
17773 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Duct tape was being used to repair a refrigerator; duct tape does not provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface, repeat violation.
Taco Jake's
403 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs
No violations.
Siloam Springs High School
700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Foods in the salad refrigerator were not at 41 degrees or below. A bottle of bleach and a bottle of degreaser were not labeled correctly.
Noncritical violations: None
King Burrito
2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Beans were at 53 degrees in the walk-in cooler.
Noncritical violations: A container of sugar was not covered.
Eureka Pizza
202 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Pizza cutters must be washed and sanitized every four hours when in use.
Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints. Cardboard boxes were being reused to store whole green pepper and whole onions.
Arkansas Arts Academy High School
1110 W. Poplar St., Suite A, Rogers
No violations.
Feb. 13
Cornerstone Academy
475 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Sliced ham was not date-marked.
Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints. Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands.
His House
4911 Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
No violations.
Little Sunshine's Playhouse
3468 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The interior of a utensil drawer needs repair, repeat violation.
Mazzio's
906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between tasks or glove changes. The sanitizer concentration was too low at the three-compartment sink. Marinara was not 135 degrees or above in hot holding. Turkey in the sandwich station was at 44 degrees in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: The test strips on site were not in good condition. The dish washing area needs cleaning. A condensation leak in the walk-in freezer is leading to a build-up of ice on the floor and on cases of food, repeat violation. The retail food permit was not posted in customer view.
Millwood Christian Church
3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: None
Northwest Park
113 N. Fourth St., Rogers
No violations.
Rogers Regional Sports Park
2150 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers
No violations.
Feb. 14
Allen Elementary School
1900 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
No violations.
Frank Tillery Elementary School
621 W. Elm St., Rogers
No violations.
Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club)
3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville
No violations.
Las Fajitas
1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville
Follow-up inspection.
Critical violations: Not all items in cold holding were at 41 degrees or below, repeat violation.
Noncritical violations: The walk-in floors need cleaning.
Lincoln Junior High School
402 N.W. 12 St., Bentonville
No violations.
Rock N Roll Express
117 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
No violations.
Sam's Club Home Office Coffee
2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville
No violations.
Northside Elementary School
501 W. Elgin St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The small walk-in cooler has a condensation leak, repeat violation.
Tennie Russell Primary School
1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville
No violations.
NW News on 04/01/2019
Print Headline: Restaurant inspections
Comments