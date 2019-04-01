Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Feb. 8

7 Brew Coffee

2500 E. Central Ave., Suite 223, Bentonville

No violations.

Kum & Go

800 S.E. J St., Bentonville

No violations.

Panda Express

319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted permit was expired.

Wingstop

231 N. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

No violations.

Feb. 11

The First Seat

106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

No violations.

Talulah's Outfitters Store

17773 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

No violations.

Talulah's Outfitters & Deli

17773 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Duct tape was being used to repair a refrigerator; duct tape does not provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface, repeat violation.

Taco Jake's

403 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

No violations.

Siloam Springs High School

700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Foods in the salad refrigerator were not at 41 degrees or below. A bottle of bleach and a bottle of degreaser were not labeled correctly.

Noncritical violations: None

King Burrito

2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Beans were at 53 degrees in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: A container of sugar was not covered.

Eureka Pizza

202 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pizza cutters must be washed and sanitized every four hours when in use.

Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints. Cardboard boxes were being reused to store whole green pepper and whole onions.

Arkansas Arts Academy High School

1110 W. Poplar St., Suite A, Rogers

No violations.

Feb. 13

Cornerstone Academy

475 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sliced ham was not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper hair restraints. Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms and hands.

His House

4911 Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

No violations.

Little Sunshine's Playhouse

3468 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The interior of a utensil drawer needs repair, repeat violation.

Mazzio's

906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between tasks or glove changes. The sanitizer concentration was too low at the three-compartment sink. Marinara was not 135 degrees or above in hot holding. Turkey in the sandwich station was at 44 degrees in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: The test strips on site were not in good condition. The dish washing area needs cleaning. A condensation leak in the walk-in freezer is leading to a build-up of ice on the floor and on cases of food, repeat violation. The retail food permit was not posted in customer view.

Millwood Christian Church

3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Northwest Park

113 N. Fourth St., Rogers

No violations.

Rogers Regional Sports Park

2150 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

No violations.

Feb. 14

Allen Elementary School

1900 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

No violations.

Frank Tillery Elementary School

621 W. Elm St., Rogers

No violations.

Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club)

3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: Not all items in cold holding were at 41 degrees or below, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: The walk-in floors need cleaning.

Lincoln Junior High School

402 N.W. 12 St., Bentonville

No violations.

Rock N Roll Express

117 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

No violations.

Sam's Club Home Office Coffee

2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville

No violations.

Northside Elementary School

501 W. Elgin St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The small walk-in cooler has a condensation leak, repeat violation.

Tennie Russell Primary School

1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

No violations.

NW News on 04/01/2019