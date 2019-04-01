Biden rebuts '14 kissing claim

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that he has provided “countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, sup- port and comfort” in his years in public life, “and not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately” toward women.

Lucy Flores, who was Nevada's 2014 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, said Friday in an essay published by the website The Cut that Biden touched her shoulders and kissed her head without her consent before a rally to support her campaign. She said the experience mortified, embarrassed and confused her.

Biden is expected to announce soon whether he will pursue a 2020 presidential bid.

On Sunday, Biden said he had offered "countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort" during his years in public life, "and not once -- never -- did I believe I acted inappropriately."

"If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention," Biden said in a statement. "I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will."

He pointed to his history of hiring "trusted women advisers who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own." And he touted his record of work on behalf of women's rights, pledging to "continue to speak out on these vitally important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won."

Flores said Sunday that she was concerned Biden does not think he has ever acted inappropriately.

"Frankly, I think that's a little bit of a disconnect. ... Of course, I want him to change his behavior, and I want him to acknowledge that it was wrong," Flores said in an interview on CNN's State of the Union.

When asked whether Biden's behavior should disqualify him from the presidential race, Flores replied, "For me, it's disqualifying. I think it's up to everybody else to make that decision."

In her piece in The Cut, Flores said Biden approached her from behind during the 2014 incident, placed his hands on her shoulders, moved closer to her and planted a "big slow kiss" on the back of her head. She said Sunday that his behavior had made her feel "powerless" and "like I couldn't move."

"To have the vice president of the United States do that to me so unexpectedly and kind of out of nowhere, it was shocking," she said on CNN. "You don't expect that kind of intimate behavior, that kind of intimacy, from someone so powerful. ... So I, frankly, I didn't even know how to react."

Over the years, Biden has been captured in numerous images and videos embracing, kissing and standing close to women. Biden himself made note of his behavior during a March 16 speech in Dover, Del., in which he referred to himself as a "tactile politician."

"I always have been, and that gets me in trouble as well, because I think I can feel and taste what is going on," he told the crowd.

The renewed focus on Biden's behavior comes as the former vice president is under increasing pressure from women's rights groups, prominent black leaders and other supporters of Anita Hill to acknowledge his personal responsibility for his handling of the 1991 confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden refused to allow testimony from sexual-harassment experts and additional witnesses who could have supported Hill's account. Critics also argue that he could have done more to rebuke senators who questioned Hill inappropriately during the hearing.

Henry Munoz, a former finance chairman for the Democratic National Committee who organized the 2014 rally, said in a statement Sunday that Biden and Flores were "both individuals that I love and respect" but added that he did not believe Flores' account.

"At no time were these two leaders alone together, and I, and the organization I co-founded and those in attendance, do not believe that circumstances support allegations that such an event took place," Munoz said.

But Flores did not state that she and Biden were alone when the alleged incident took place. In her piece in The Cut and in Sunday's CNN interview, she said others were present at the time.

"Eva Longoria was there," Flores said on CNN. "We were all lined up next to the stage. Eva was in front of me. Joe Biden was behind me."

Several Democrats said Sunday that they believed Flores' account but stopped short of calling on Biden to stay out of the White House race.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who are pursuing 2020 White House bids, said that they had "no reason not to believe" Flores.

Asked on CBS News' Face the Nation whether Flores' account was sufficient to prevent Biden from joining the 2020 race, Sanders said, "That's a decision for the vice president to make. I'm not sure that one incident alone disqualifies anybody."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, argued on Fox News Sunday that Biden "has a big problem here."

When Chris Wallace asked how the allegations against Biden compared to the allegations of sexual misconduct facing President Donald Trump, Conway demurred.

"We've certainly covered that during the campaign ad infinitum ...," she said. "Now [those accusers] have to really grapple with what's going on in their own party."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Brice-Saddler and David J. Lynch of The Washington Post.

