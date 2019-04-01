Sections
Bill: Immediately reinstate people to Medicaid after ruling that halted Arkansas' work mandate

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:19 p.m. 0comments

Arkansas Democratic lawmakers are calling for the state to immediately reinstate thousands of people kicked off the Medicaid expansion program because of a work requirement that's been halted by a federal judge.

Democratic Reps. Andrew Collins and Reginald Murdock proposed legislation Monday that would require the state to immediately reinstate those who lost coverage and notify them they're back on the program. A federal judge last week blocked Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky.

More than 18,000 people lost coverage last year because of the requirement, but were eligible to re-apply for coverage in January. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said 2,000 who lost coverage have re-enrolled.

