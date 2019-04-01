County seeks new plan after bid for courthouse funding rejected

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County still has short- and long-term court needs after a failed election last month to pay for a new courthouse, County Judge Barry Moehring said Friday.

Voters on March 12 rejected a proposal for a temporary sales tax to pay for a new downtown courts building. There were 6,055 votes against the proposal and 3,714 votes in support, according to the certified results from the Election Commission.

The one-eighth percentage-point sales-tax increase would have paid for a $30 million courthouse. The tax would have lasted 54 months, Moehring said. The courthouse was to be built on Northeast Second Street in Bentonville.

The county's proposal would have provided another $5 million to update the downtown courthouse, including the courtroom on the third floor.

The courthouse was built in 1928.

The county will continue to hold court in facilities "that are falling behind the need," Moehring said.

Another concern is the possible addition of another circuit judge. A bill proposed in the Legislature would add a circuit judge in the 19th Judicial Circuit West, which is Benton County, Moehring said. The earliest a new judge would start would be Jan. 1, 2021, he said.

The county would need to find a space for that judge, Moehring said. Benton County has six circuit judges.

At a Quorum Court meeting Thursday night, Moehring briefly talked about the special election. Any discussion about how to proceed with a new plan will start in the finance committee, he said.

The finance committee will meet at 6 p.m. April 9 in the Quorum Court's chamber on the third floor of the county's administration building.

Moehring said Friday that he believes the plan voted on last month was the best one but that he must consider the voters' rejection of it.

"They gave us a message, and we need to heed that," he said. "I don't think we are back to square one. It took a lot of hard work and collaboration to get us to this point. You can't erase all that."

Circuit court is held in various buildings in the city, including in the annex building across the street from the courthouse and in a building on Main Street.

Case filings in the county have increased from 9,238 in 2014 to 11,785 in 2017, according to county information.

Justice of the Peace Pat Adams said the county needs to get plans in place for a temporary courts facility for a new circuit judge and also must work on a new courthouse proposal.

Adams said most of the feedback he received after the election came from residents who voted against the proposal because of the sales tax. The downtown location was a secondary concern among those people, Adams said.

Michael Kalagias, chairman of the county Libertarian Party, told the Quorum Court on Thursday that residents already are taxed too much. He asked that the Quorum Court consider a plan within the county's budget.

Kalagias suggested moving the criminal courts out near the county jail on Southwest 14th Street -- a location considered and rejected by the Quorum Court.

"It was pretty overwhelming, even with a low turnout, that no one was interested in this," he said of the proposal that was rejected last month. "It's too big of a project; we don't need it. Find a different plan that will work."

Joseph Bollinger of Bella Vista said the solution shouldn't increase taxes.

"We at least need to get the discussion underway," Adams said of new plans for a courthouse. "Nothing is going to happen overnight. It took us 20 years to get where we got."

Metro on 04/01/2019