East Congo voters finally cast ballots

BENI, Congo — Voters who were not given the chance to take part in Congo’s presidential election finally cast legislative ballots Sunday.

Residents in the eastern Congo’s cities of Beni and Butembo were not included in the January presidential vote. Government officials said at the time that the decision was made because of violence and an Ebola epidemic — although the current outbreak remains a threat, with the number of cases still increasing last week.

Voters had to wash their hands before entering polling stations Sunday in an effort to prevent disease transmission. Ebola, a highly deadly virus, is transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids of sick people.

Malikidogo Kathembo, a 48-year-old farmer, cast his ballot in Beni for national and regional legislatures, though he remains upset about what happened in January. Kathembo remains skeptical about the reason given for preventing the people of Beni from voting in the presidential election. “We voted today in spite of Ebola so why did they refuse [in January] to let us vote?” he asked. “I think it was a political move to block us out.” Polling stations were also open in Butembo, the epicenter of the Ebola epidemic that is now the second-deadliest in history with more than 1,000 deaths. And voters could take part Sunday as well in Yumbi, where the January vote was called off because of intercommunal violence.