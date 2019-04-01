Florida labor bill would aid abuse victims

In this Thursday, March 28, 2019 photo, Wanda Gomez, a survivor of domestic violence, poses in her home, in Miami, Fla. According to Gomez, 12 years have passed since she was nearly stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend. Following her assault, she was advised by authorities to quit her job and leave her home. She lost her ability to make a living and provide a safe living environment for her family. Gomez said she could have benefited from a bill currently making its way through Florida Legislature. If passed, the law would grant victims of domestic violence the right to receive unemployment compensation. According to data, 41 states across the U.S. provide unemployment benefits to victims of domestic assault. (AP Photo/Ellis Rua)

MIAMI -- A bill in the Florida Legislature would change the state's unemployment law to cover victims of domestic violence.

The bill, which has support in Florida's House and Senate, would let victims receive compensation for up to 12 weeks.

Victims would need to prove that they voluntarily left their job as a direct result of domestic violence. It would also require victims to demonstrate that a reasonable effort was made to maintain their employment, such as requesting to be transferred to another location.

The legislation, proposed by Democratic lawmakers Rep. Dotie Joseph of Miami and Sen. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville, would have a limited impact on private business owners. Funds to pay for the measure would pool from taxes that employers pay per employee.

"It cost practically nothing to fix a problem that will have a huge impact on those that need it," Joseph said to a House Committee. "It is my sincere prayer that no one has to use this law, but if, God forbid, they do, we have a little help for them."

Survivors of domestic violence already qualify for unemployment benefits in 41 states, including Arkansas. But in Florida -- which averages more than 117,000 reported cases of domestic violence per year -- there is no such compensation.

Florida's bill also calls for measures to make workplaces safer. More than half of female victims are harassed by partners while at work, according to the Women's Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Supporters of the bill note that in 2010, an armed man killed his wife and three female co-workers at a Miami-area restaurant, wounding three others in the process.

"You really don't want the violent partner showing up in the workplace," said Joseph.

Marcia Olivo, executive director of Miami Workers Center, an organization that works closely with survivors of domestic violence and helped lawmakers shape the bill, said victims often stay in abusive relationships for financial reasons.

Compensation is the difference between "life and death" for survivors, she added.

Miami-area victims, in particular, are increasingly finding themselves hostage in abusive relationships because of low wages and rising rents, said Jasmen Rodgers, who works at the center.

Wanda Gomez, 41, is in favor of the bill. She said that 12 years ago she lived with her boyfriend, a co-worker, but that she kicked him out of her home after he was accused of sexually assaulting Gomez's school-age daughter.

The man later stabbed Gomez multiple times, she said.

With her assailant at large, authorities advised Gomez, a mother of seven who made $13 an hour as a demolition worker, to leave her home and quit her job out of concerns for her safety.

"You don't have many choices," said Gomez, who was placed in a shelter and later transitional housing roughly 30 miles away from her home in Miami due to her lack of financial resources. "It's between your life or your job."

Physicians diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder, and her children were placed in foster care by the state.

"I'd wake up screaming," said Gomez. "I saw him everywhere."

It took her three years to regain stability and put her family back together. She now works as a parking lot attendant in Miami and advocates for social causes as a Spanish-language community radio host.

Gomez said victims are merely in need of a bit of assistance during a time of crisis.

"Unemployment is not going to be for life," she said. "It's for a short term that you can [use] to get [your life] back together and find another job."

