Gravette considers converting career center to charter school

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette School District is one of five Arkansas districts that submitted letters to the state declaring its intention to apply for a charter school license for its career center this year.

The district is nearly doubling the size of its Western Benton County Career Center, and officials are weighing the possibility of converting it to a charter school.

Home Schools Here are the numbers of students from each school district enrolled in a program at the Western Benton County Career Center this semester. Gravette: 15 Bentonville: 10 Decatur: 3 Gentry: 2 Siloam Springs: 1 Source: Gravette School District

The career center offers high school students classes in welding, machining, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. It is a satellite location of Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale.

Last year, Gravette voters approved a 2.5-mill tax increase to pay for several facility projects, including expanding the career center.

An automotive program will be added this fall. Automotive service technician and mechanic was identified as one of the "hot 45" in-demand occupations this year by the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services. Rogers is the only other Benton County school district that offers an automotive program.

The biggest advantage of receiving charter school status for the Gravette career center is that it would become eligible for a grant of up to $300,000, district Superintendent Richard Page said.

The U.S. Department of Education last year selected the Arkansas Public School Resource Center to receive $23 million over five years to expand charter schools. Scott Smith, executive director of the Little Rock-based nonprofit center, said the grant has the potential to support as many as 30 new open-enrollment and conversion charter schools in the state.

Charter school status also may make it easier to obtain waivers of certain public school regulations, Page said.

Gravette High School senior Eric Lemonds, 18, is one of about two dozen students enrolled in the welding program at the career center. He said he doesn't necessarily plan to go into welding as a career, but he's learned a lot and knowing how to weld will come in handy while working on the family farm.

There are two main categories of charter schools in Arkansas. An open-enrollment school is a public charter school run by a governmental entity, an institution of higher learning or a tax-exempt nonsectarian organization. Open enrollment schools can draw students from across district boundaries.

A conversion school, which is what Gravette is considering, is a public school converted to a public charter school. There are 30 conversion charter schools in the state, including four in Benton County and five in Washington County.

Most conversion schools draw students only from within the school district's boundaries. Gravette's career center draws students from neighboring districts, including Bentonville, Decatur, Gentry and Siloam Springs. Students don't have to transfer to the district to enroll in the career center.

School districts had to submit letters of intent by March 7 to be considered in this year's charter school application cycle. The state will review applications this fall for charters that would become effective at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Page said submitting the letter was the first step. Applications are due Aug. 1. School officials haven't decided for sure whether they want charter-school status for the Western Benton County Career Center, Page said.

He said he'd like to make sure leaders of the surrounding districts that send students to the career center approve of the move.

Expansion plans at the career center include the addition of 10,562 square feet, which will increase its overall square footage to about 23,000. Some space also is being renovated. The $1.6 million project started last month and is expected to be complete by the start of the next school year.

The project involves the addition of a 3,000-square-foot machining lab, a 3,000-square-foot welding lab and a 4,000-square-foot automotive lab, according to Mike Spaeth, principal architect for Fayetteville-based BiLD Architects. The machining and welding programs are in an old agricultural building.

Gravette's welding, machining, and heating and air programs have about 30 students combined. The career center expansion will permit those three programs, plus the new automotive program, to grow by more than 100 students, Page said.

He said 11th- and 12th-graders from neighboring districts are welcome to attend for free. They just have to talk to their counselors and fill out an application to Northwest Technical Institute.

Owen Gruber, 18, of Bentonville High School is enrolled in the career center's welding program this school year. His cousin, who also took the program, encouraged him to try it.

"I fell in love with it. ... You get to build something all out of nothing," he said.

Gravette High School Principal Shannon Mitchell called the career center a "huge asset" not only to Gravette, but to he region.

"We all know those kids who need to work with their hands and need to be in a profession where they're not sitting behind a desk. This gives that opportunity to them," Mitchell said.

"To me, the new center over here is really exciting because it shows our community is invested in these kids and their futures and that we've put value back into trades."

