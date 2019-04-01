Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen enter Little Rock home demanding cash, drugs, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:27 p.m. 2comments

Three armed robbers entered a Little Rock home through an unlocked door and demanded money and drugs from a woman inside, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the robbers went inside the home around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 4600 block of West 21st Street. The police report said two of the males held handguns and the other had a rifle.

Police said the trio demanded cash and drugs from the 42-year-old woman inside the home, even though she told the assailants she had neither.

The robbers reportedly took a debit card and a phone before fleeing on foot, according to the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the robbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    April 1, 2019 at 3:23 p.m.

    the woman couldn't describe the robbers.? short, tall, young, chubby, skinny, bald ? the article does not mention masks or full body armour .are the police not even questioning the victim ?or did Yousef not get the full story ?
  • MaxCady
    April 1, 2019 at 4:02 p.m.

    In Little Rock you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own home to get robbed, the stick up boyz make house calls.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT