Gunmen enter Little Rock home demanding cash, drugs, police say

Three armed robbers entered a Little Rock home through an unlocked door and demanded money and drugs from a woman inside, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the robbers went inside the home around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 4600 block of West 21st Street. The police report said two of the males held handguns and the other had a rifle.

Police said the trio demanded cash and drugs from the 42-year-old woman inside the home, even though she told the assailants she had neither.

The robbers reportedly took a debit card and a phone before fleeing on foot, according to the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the robbers.