Health plan coming, Trump aide says

WASHINGTON -- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that Republicans are "working on a plan" for replacing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The announcement came days after President Donald Trump surprised members on both sides of the aisle when he declared that the Republican Party "will soon be known as the party of health care."

In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Conway told host Chris Wallace, "The Republican plan is manifold." But she did not provide specifics, instead attacking Democrats over the "Medicare for All" proposal that some in their party have embraced.

Asked by Wallace about criticism that there is currently no GOP plan, Conway pushed back.

"There is a plan," she said. "We've been working on a plan for a long time. And we hope that Congress would come along."

"Right, nine years, but you've never actually come up with a whole plan," Wallace responded.

"Well, Donald Trump has been president for two years," Conway said. "So, give us a chance. ... We are working on a plan at the White House."

However, numerous GOP lawmakers, legislative staff members and Trump administration aides have told The Washington Post that Republicans have no intention of crafting a new health care plan, fearing the potential political damage that such a proposal could cause in 2020 elections.

Senate Republicans have said the White House would need to make the first move by putting forward its own proposal. But administration officials told The Post that nothing firm is in the works.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested last week that he was staying out of the debate, telling Politico, "I look forward to seeing what the president is proposing and what he can work out with the speaker," referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

In a court filing last month, the Justice Department argued that the Affordable Care Act should be thrown out in its entirety. That includes ending provisions protecting millions of Americans who have pre-existing health conditions and allowing young adults to stay on their parents' health care plans.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget who is also serving as acting chief of staff, argued Sunday that the Trump administration does support protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

"The debate about pre-existing conditions is over," Mulvaney said on ABC News' This Week. "Both parties support them, and anyone telling you anything different is lying to you for political gain. Pre-existing conditions are going to be covered. The debate becomes, how do you best do it?"

In an appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., also faced questions about whether Republicans are working on their own replacement for the Affordable Care Act. The senator said President Barack Obama's signature health care law, "I think Republicans and Democrats agree, it has failed to keep its promises."

When host Chuck Todd asked whether Americans should expect the Republican Party to offer an alternative plan this year, Barrasso said only that Americans "should expect to not have to be burdened with the incredible costs that are affecting them now as a result of the health care law."

After Todd continued to press him, Barrasso replied, "I've been working on a plan since the day I got to the Senate."

"Twelve years now," Todd responded.

