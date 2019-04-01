Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs add transfer kicker

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:03 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Daniel Da Prato (left) talks with Montana State head coach Rob Ash during a 2015 game. - Photo by Kelly Gorham, MSU Communications

Former UT- San Antonio kicker Jared Sackett has committed to Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville over the weekend.

"The coaching staff was was extremely welcoming and I truly felt at home already," Sackett said. "My family lives in Fort Worth, so it’s not too far from home. Fayetteville is a beautiful city as well."

Sackett, 6-1, 180 pounds, was an all-conference selection as freshman after making 19-of-22 field goals and 23-of-24 extra points. His 19 field goals set UTSA's single-season record. He made 14-of-19 field goals with a long of 51 yards as a sophomore.

He was recruited by quality control for special teams coach Daniel Da Prato.

"Coach DaPrato was a huge factor in all of that," Sackett said. "He’s motivated and a great special teams coach. He’s easy to talk to and genuinely cares about his players and family. I look forward to working with him and developing my craft throughout the next three years."

Sackett has three years to play two at Arkansas and will eligible to play in 2020.

