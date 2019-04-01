Hopefuls seek 5 judgeships in, around LR

Campaigning has begun for the 2020 judicial elections.

They have been scheduled for March 3, 2020, through Act 245 signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 21.

For the 6th Judicial Circuit of Perry and Pulaski counties, at least five of the district's 17 judges may retire because of a 54-year-old law that penalizes circuit judges who hold office past the age of 70.

The "forfeiture provision" of the judicial retirement system, codified under Arkansas Code 24-8-201, forces judges who are 70 when they are elected to give up the benefits they have accrued and the payments they have made into the system.

Judges who turn 70 while in office can finish their term without losing their benefits. Judges are required to pay 5 percent to 6 percent of their salaries into the program. The state also contributes an amount equal to 12 percent of the annual judicial payroll to the program.

Circuit judges are vested in their retirement in eight years and are eligible for full retirement benefits after 25 years of service, with the potential to receive up to 80 percent of their salaries. Judges earn $168,096 per year and are elected for six-year terms.

Affected judges in Pulaski and Perry counties are Chris Piazza and Mary McGowan, elected in 1990; Joyce Williams Warren and Vann Smith, elected in 1988; and Richard Moore, elected in 2002.

Their departure sets up the largest turnover in the 6th Circuit since the 2002 elections. Candidates can announce and set up campaign committees, but they cannot begin to ask for or accept contributions until Sept. 5, six months before the election.

Seven lawyers have announced their intentions to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

They are:

• Hugh Finkelstein, 55, who is seeking to replace Piazza. He a former Little Rock District Court judge, appointed to that position in 2017 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson who also twice appointed him to serve as a special justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court. Finkelstein is currently the chief deputy prosecuting attorney in the 20th Judicial Circuit of Faulkner, Searcy and Van Buren counties headquartered in Conway, and is a former division chief for the 6th Judicial Circuit prosecuting attorney's office in Little Rock.

• Andy Gill, 43, who is seeking the seat opened by McGowan's retirement. He is the district judge for Perry County District Court. He has his own practice, which focuses on family and small-business law. Gill was also a deputy prosecutor for 14 years, handling felony cases, juvenile cases and drug court.

• Amy Dunn Johnson, 44, who is seeking the position opened by Moore's retirement. She is the executive director of the Arkansas Access to Justice Commission and the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation which assists low-income residents with civil-court legal needs through policy initiatives, public education and legislative advocacy. She is a former deputy reporter of decisions for the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals and, in private practice, specialized in advising health care clients such as hospitals, pharmacies and mental-health providers.

• Shawn Johnson, 43, a senior assistant attorney general in the Consumer Protection Division, which mediates disputes between customers and businesses and represents consumers in litigation against businesses and individuals who violate the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Johnson, running for the position opened by Smith's retirement, has served under two attorneys general, Dustin McDaniel and Leslie Rutledge. He began his career as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Robert T. Smith of Fort Smith and spent three years in private practice specializing in insurance regulation before joining the attorney general's office in 2008.

• Jay Shue, a 48-year-old former prosecutor who was Arkansas' first Medicaid inspector general, appointed by Gov. Mike Beebe, and serving from 2013 to 2015. He took that post after six years as a deputy attorney general under McDaniel overseeing the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. He's been in private practice since 2015 and run his own law firm since 2017.

• Jonathan Warren, the son of the retiring judge. He is running for his mother's seat. Warren, 46, a former law clerk at the Arkansas Supreme Court, is now in private practice at Holt, Rainwater & Sexton after serving as an assistant attorney general and is a former deputy prosecuting attorney for the 6th Judicial Circuit.

• Jim Wyatt, an attorney for more than 25 years, is a partner in the Montgomery, Adams & Wyatt firm. He is running for the seat opened by Smith's retirement. Wyatt, 51, has served numerous times as a special circuit judge in juvenile and criminal courts. He is the president-elect of the Pulaski County Bar Association and a past president of the state Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Metro on 04/01/2019