• Lynn Wright, superintendent in Lowndes County, Miss., said the school district needs to reduce expenses by about $4.5 million for the 2019-20 year and intends to reduce the number of teaching jobs it will fill for the year to save money, predicting a net loss of 60 positions.

• Eobard Thawne, 28, a former police officer in Decatur, Tenn., was indicted on official misconduct and theft charges after, authorities said, he seized a firearm from a driver at a traffic accident and kept the weapon at his home instead of processing it.

• Paul Crotty, a U.S. district judge in New York, ruled that a sous chef can carry the folding knife he uses for work because a state law classifying gravity knives by a wrist-flick test was too vague after the chef sued the city seeking damages for wrongful arrest.

• Rontrell Keller, 18, of New Orleans was charged with second-degree murder more than two months after being charged with aggravated battery in the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot while sitting on the porch of his home.

• Jordan Ferrarini, leader of a nonprofit group in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Germantown, said the group is hiring residents to work on a trash truck as a way to build community and pride after it purchased the vehicle to tackle garbage collection in the city some call "Filthadelphia."

• Gregory Tony, sheriff in Broward County, Fla., blamed "lax security" after an inmate punched a public defender in the head during a closed-circuit court session from a jailhouse, and he said inmates will now be handcuffed during magistrate hearings.

• Joseph Tocco, 38, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged with possession of stolen property after, authorities say, he swiped a Little Debbie delivery truck from a loading dock and was stopped by police who said all the snacks seemed to be there.

• Jenna Oakley, 17, of Danville, Ky., who pleaded guilty to killing her 52-year-old stepmother and stealing her car before being found two days later in New Mexico with her boyfriend, received a 15-year prison sentence, which her father said was too short.

• Daisy Ann Anderson of Duncan, S.C., faces charges related to owning an animal that attacks a human after, authorities said, five of her 17 dogs escaped and attacked a 76-year-old Virginia woman who was attending a funeral in South Carolina.

A Section on 04/01/2019