Little Rock issues bodycam request for proposals

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 7:05 p.m. 1comment

Little Rock has issued a request for proposals for body-worn cameras for its police officers, a move Mayor Frank Scott Jr. pledged in his State of the City speech last week.

“In the spirit of accountability and transparency, I’m pleased to announce the [city’s] solicitation for body camera vendors,” the mayor wrote in a tweet Monday evening. “The RFP was issued today so that we can find the best fit for [Little Rock police] and our residents.”

Between 250 and 450 Little Rock officers would be outfitted with the body-worn cameras, according to the request available on the city’s website. The department has about 560 officers in total.

Bids are due to the city by April 22. Little Rock Police Department leadership has pushed for body-worn cameras, but never got beyond a trial run.

Comments

  • Skeptic1
    April 1, 2019 at 8:03 p.m.

    While they're at it DCFS caseworkers need to wear body cams for when they tell people if you don't let us in and do a drug test on you we'll take your kids right now. Or, "we don't need a warrant the Constitution doesn't apply to us." Yep they actually say that, criminals is this state have more rights than parents who get a knock on their door because someone with an axe to grind calls into the hotline "anonymously."
