Little Rock motorcycle thief points gun at man before fleeing, police said

A person wearing “all black clothing” pointed a gun in a Little Rock man’s face after he confronted the gunman trying to steal a motorcycle Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers responded around 3:45 p.m. after a man reported that someone tried unchaining a Honda motorcycle in his carport in the 1600 block of Pine Valley Road.

The 38-year-old told officers he went outside to ask the person what he was doing before the suspected robber pointed a handgun at him, according to the police report.

Police said the gunman fled, and officers didn’t find him following a search of the area.

No suspects were named and no arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the robber other than saying he was wearing “all black clothing.”

The robber didn’t appear to take the motorcycle, which was chained to another one, the report said.