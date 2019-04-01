Robber waited in woman's backseat outside Little Rock dollar store, police say

A robber ambushed a woman by waiting in the backseat of her car while she was shopping at a Little Rock store and tried choking her when she returned, police said.

A 55-year-old woman flagged down officers Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 2415 Broadway St., saying someone tried robbing her, according to a Little Rock police report.

She told investigators a man was sitting in the backseat of her car when she returned to it, according to the report.

“He surprised her by wrapping his arms around her neck,” the police report said. “This is when the suspect told her to ‘give me your money, (expletive)!'"

The woman replied that she didn't have any money and began to scream, police said. The man fled on foot without taking anything.

The woman didn’t appear to be injured, police said.

Investigators reviewed store surveillance footage showing the man open the car’s backseat and get inside, the report said.

Police searched the area around the store but didn’t find the man.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.