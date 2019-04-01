Midwestern floodwaters show levees vulnerable

Sky Coleman (left) and Tyler Hopkins (front) help out as students from Louisiana, Mo., pile sandbags Saturday at the home of a fellow student’s aunt in nearby Clarksville. The Mississippi River reached major flood stage Saturday for the first time this spring.

CORNING, Mo. -- The widespread, severe flooding in the Midwest over the past few weeks has exposed the vulnerabilities in a levee system that is now so full of holes that many in the region ruefully describe it as "Swiss cheese."

With dozens of costly breaks across Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and nearby states, the surging waters have left large areas without even cursory flood protection.

"Breaches everywhere: multiple, multiple breaches," said Tom Bullock, the top elected official in Holt County, Mo., where crews were rushing last month to patch a leaking levee that, if it failed completely, would flood the town of Fortescue, population 29.

And with the fear of more floods in the coming years, many people said living and farming near the water might not be viable much longer without major changes.

"We can't keep this up and make a living," said Michael Peters, who grows corn and soybeans on fertile bottomland in northwest Missouri. He talked to reporters last week after trying to find a path to his submerged farm in a motorboat.

On the river-specked Midwestern prairie, the thousands of miles of levees are an insurance policy against nature's whims. But the levees are aging, subject to uneven regulation and, in many cases, never designed to withstand the river levels seen over the past 10 years.

The recent flooding -- which has devastated farms, roads and American Indian reservations -- has pushed to the foreground a generations-old debate: How should the rivers be controlled, who should make those decisions, and how much protection should be given to those most vulnerable?

Many of the levees, usually earthen and topped with grass, were built by farmers decades ago and are now managed by a patchwork of local government agencies known as levee districts that often do not coordinate or even follow the same rules. With increased flooding in the past few years, the levees are being tested more frequently than ever before, straining the finances and expertise of some of those districts.

The levee situation has become so grave that the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the country's levee system a D grade in 2017, suggesting $80 billion in investment over 10 years.

"When the next one comes along bigger, they either fail or are overtopped again," said Nicholas Pinter, an expert on rivers and flooding at the University of California, Davis.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees infrastructure on the Missouri River and some of its tributaries, at least 62 levees had been breached or overtopped in the Midwest in March, and hundreds of miles of levees had been damaged.

"When they run water over the top of them, there's not anything you can do," said Pat Sheldon, president of a rural levee district in southwest Iowa that was still paying off repairs from the 2011 flood. This time, Sheldon said, the damage to the levees was much worse, perhaps in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

"It's terrible," said Sheldon, whose farm was also cut off by the water.

In Missouri, Bullock pointed out a levee that last month had been split open and consumed by the river. A large log swirled in the water near where the earthen berm should have been.

"I don't know what we're going to do this time," he said.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which helps determine water levels by operating a series of dams on the Missouri River, tries to balance the needs of many who use the rivers it manages, including farmers, barge shippers, endangered animal species and people who use the water for recreation. Those interests are sometimes at odds, and have been the subject of decades of litigation.

Corps officials say they are not allowed to change the congressionally authorized purposes of the reservoirs, though they had been most focused on limiting floods for the past year.

"The Corps' No. 1 priority in its operations is life safety," said Maj. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the Corps' deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, in a statement. "Our current focus is to protect life, mitigate risks to flooding events and repair damages due to the recent events in the basin."

In places like Holt County, where the floods keep coming and the levees keep breaking, there is little patience for the Corps' approach. Last year, landowners from four Midwestern states won a lawsuit against the agency that claimed the repeated floods amounted to a seizure of their property.

"We're ground zero: We get the full shot," said Roger Ideker, whose family owns farmland in Holt County along the banks of the Missouri River and was the lead plaintiff in that lawsuit.

Last week, the closest Ideker could get to his land was a two-lane road a few miles away that was now functioning as a boat ramp. Buildings in the small town of Corning were visible half-submerged in the distance.

"Our levees are big and they're good," Ideker said, but he warned that they were no match for this new normal. "Every event seems like it's higher. It's higher water. You build the levee higher. And the next time you build it higher. You can't keep up with it."

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in February that Jackson County officials in northeast Arkansas were keeping a close eye on the forecast after heavy rains weakened a levee along the White River near Newport, putting some 30 homes downstream at risk and prompting Jeff Phillips, the county judge of Jackson County, to issue a nonmandatory evacuation order.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered the National Guard to the area. Crews covered the levee in plastic to slow erosion from the swift currents, and helicopters were used to position more than 60 sandbags around the levee to fortify it.

"We probably won't be able to fix this permanently until summer, when it dries up," Phillips said then of the weakened levee.

The devastation to the levees has left much of the Midwest with nothing to hold back the waters from even a relatively minor flood, which forecasters have warned is possible in the weeks ahead.

"If we have a wet spring," Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri said, "this problem is going to get worse, and in that process we're not going to have time probably to repair these levees."

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson and Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 04/01/2019