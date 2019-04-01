• Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is back on the air after a two-week absence after her comments questioning a Muslim congressman's loyalties. Justice with Judge Jeanine returned Saturday. The former judge and prosecutor thanked her viewers but didn't directly discuss her apparent suspension. Pirro asked on-air March 9 whether Rep. Ilhan Omar's traditional Muslim head covering indicated the Minnesota Democrat followed Islamic religious law that Pirro called "antithetical to the U.S. Constitution." Pirro later said she'd simply tried to start a debate. She added that being Muslim doesn't mean a person doesn't support the Constitution. Fox said at the time it "strongly condemned" Pirro's comments. The network didn't explain her subsequent absence, declining to comment on what it called "internal scheduling matters." A message was sent to a Fox spokesman Sunday asking about Pirro's return.

• The final season of Showtime's Homeland will be a family project for Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy. The network announced last week that Dancy has signed on as a recurring character in the upcoming eighth season of the series which stars Danes, his wife of eight years. He'll play a political consultant hired by the White House specializing in foreign policy. He's described as an adversary to Mandy Patinkin's character, who serves as national security adviser. Danes' portrayal of a bipolar CIA agent obsessed with her job has earned her two Emmys and two Golden Globe awards. The series has also won a Golden Globe for best drama television series. Dancy and Danes have two sons. Homeland will return later this year.

• Filmmaker Ken Burns hit the road last month to preach the gospel of Country Music, his new PBS film airing in September. Burns and his co-producers went on a bus trip throughout the South to start early promotion of his next documentary chronicling the rise and evolution of country music as a uniquely American art form. The film explores the origins of the genre as hillbilly music through its rise to popularity on radio, TV and film, and its evolution over several eras. It features over 100 interviews with artists, songwriters and musicians. Burns said the bus trip was similar to what musicians do regularly: get out in the country and meet people in little towns. The eight-part, 16-hour film will air Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25.

