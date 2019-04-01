GOLF

Playoff resumes today

Scott Parel made a 12-foot par putt to match Kevin Sutherland on the fifth hole of a playoff before play was suspended because of darkness Sunday night in the PGA Tour Champions' Rapiscan Systems Classic at Biloxi, Miss. They will finish this morning at Fallen Oak. Sutherland, the second-round leader, missed a 2-foot par putt on the second extra hole -- the third consecutive hole he missed putts for the victory. He failed to make a birdie in all 23 holes, closing with a 3-over 75 to match Parel at 7 under. Parel made an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation for a 69. Sutherland had his best chance for birdie on 18 in regulation, but his 6-footer went left. He missed a 15-footer on 18 to open the playoff. After playing the four par-5 holes in 5 under with an eagle and three birdies in an opening 65, Sutherland was 3 over on the long holes in the second and third rounds. Billy Andrade finished a stroke out of the playoff, three-putting the 18th for his second bogey in the last three holes.

McDowell victorious

Graeme McDowell won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title since November 2015, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chris Stroud and Mackenzie Hughes. McDowell took the lead from Stroud with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th and closed with a bogey -- lagging a 30-foot par putt to inches -- on the par-4 18th. Stroud bogeyed the final two holes in a 69. Hughes also closed with a bogey for a 66. McDowell finished at 18-under 270, rebounding from an opening 73 with consecutive 64s to take a one-stroke lead over Stroud into the final round. The 2010 U.S. Open champion, McDowell won his fourth PGA Tour title. He didn't get an automatic Masters spot with the victory because the event was played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Texas. Jonathan Byrd (66) was fourth at 16 under, and Chip McDaniel (63) and Kelly Kraft (68) followed at 15 under. Second-round leader Sungjae Im, likely needing a victory to get into the top 50 in the world and earn a Masters spot, had a 71 to tie for seventh at 14 under.

Hataoka takes Kia Classic

Nasa Hataoka won the Kia Classic at Aviara Golf Club for her third victory in her last 16 LPGA Tour starts. The 20-year-old Japanese player closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over playing partner Inbee Park, top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Jin Young Ko, Azahara Munoz and Danielle Kang. Hataoka finished at 18-under 270. She won the NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers and the Japan Classic last year. Winless in 12 months, Inbee Park had a 71 to miss a chance for her 20th LPGATour victory. Sung Hyun Park also shot 71, Ko and Kang had 65s, and Munoz a 68. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 68 and was tied for seventh at 14-under 274. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) had a 67 and was alone in 12th place at 13 under.

McCarthy wins Savannah

Dan McCarthy won the Savannah Golf Championship in Savannah, Ga., on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Scottie Scheffler. McCarthy finished at 16-under 272 on The Landings Club’s Deer Creek Course. The 33-year-old former Le Moyne College player jumped from 119th to eighth in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards. He held at least a share of the lead each round of the tournament. Scheffler shot a 70. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday and closed with an 8-under 280, good for a tie for 24th.

BASEBALL

Bogaerts’ new contract

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has agreed to terms on a new contract that would keep him in Boston through 2025 and guarantee him $132 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday night. Bogaerts, 26, a native of Aruba, will earn $12 million this year under the terms of his existing deal and then $20 million for each of the next six seasons, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced. The talks were first reported by WEEI. Bogaerts hit .288 last year and set career bests with 23 home runs and 103 RBI while helping the Red Sox win a franchise-record 108 games

in the regular season and a World Series championship.

TENNIS

Federer wins again

Ageless Roger Federer became tennis' first repeat champion of 2019 when he won his 101st career title Sunday by beating defending champion John Isner in the Miami Open final, 6-1, 6-4. Federer neutralized Isner's big serve and won 32 of 35 points on his own serve. The 6-foot-10 Isner scrambled so desperately to stay in rallies that he hurt his left foot and limped badly through the final few points. The first 33 men's and women's titles this year were won by 33 different players, including Ashleigh Barty in the Miami Open women's final Saturday. Federer first played at Miami as a wild card 20 years ago. He won the tournament in 2005, 2006 and 2017 before it moved to its new home this year in the Miami Dolphins' complex. The temporary stands inside the NFL stadium were almost full for the final, but Federer quickly defused any drama, breaking in the opening game and then twice more in a first set that lasted only 24 minutes.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton prevails

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton profited from Ferrari's latest failure and won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. The race looked likely to finish a Ferrari 1-2 for Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. But Vettel cracked under the pressure of Hamilton's attack with less than 20 laps left and spun out of contention. In a dramatic twist, race leader Leclerc's engine started losing power with fewer than 10 laps left, allowing Hamilton to shred a 10-second deficit and secure a 1-2 for Mercedes as Valtteri Bottas passed Leclerc with three laps to go. A despondent Leclerc thought he was going to become the third-youngest winner of an F1 race, but instead just held on to third place on another bitterly disappointing day for Ferrari. Red Bull's Max Verstappen placed fourth with Vettel in fifth.

MMA

Nasyukhin upsets Alvarez

Russian Timofey Nasyukhin upset American Eddie Alvarez with a first-round technical knockout in the mixed martial arts One Championship on Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo's premier sumo venue. Nasyukhin floored Alvarez with a right hand to the side of the head with 55 seconds left in the opening round of the lightweight bout, which was Alvarez's debut with One Championship. Nasyukhin kicked high early and put a two-punch combination together when Alvarez attempted to pressure him backward. He sent the former UFC 155-pound title holder down with a right hand two minutes in. With a minute left, Nasyukhin again stunned Alvarez who went down on a knee and his opponent was relentless until the referee stepped in. Alvarez, 35, who hadn't fought since July 2018, was unavailable for comment after the bout as he was taken to a nearby hospital. American Demetrious Johnson, also making his One Championship debut, won his flyweight bout when he got Japan's Yuya Wakamatsu in a choke hold at 2 minutes, 40 seconds of the second round. Johnson and Alvarez are two former UFC champions who moved to the Singapore-based One Championship earlier this year.

HORSE RACING

Another accident results in euthanization at Santa Anita

LOS ANGELES — The 23rd catastrophic horse breakdown at Santa Anita since Dec. 26 occurred Sunday when Arms Runner fell on the dirt crossover portion of the hillside turf course, injured a leg and was later euthanized.

La Sardane, who was behind Arms Runner, couldn’t avoid the fallen horse, tripped and went to the ground, but got right back up.

The death was confirmed by Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director of the California Horse Racing Board.

Jockeys Martin Pedroza, aboard Arms Runner, and Ruben Fuentes were believed to have sustained no more than bumps and bruises, although they were taken off their remaining mounts. The accident occurred during the feature race of the day, the Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, a 61/2 furlong turf race that starts at the top of a hillside and has a crossover point on dirt. The spill happened just as the horses were about to re-enter the turf portion of the course. It appeared that Arms Runner injured his right front leg.

Since the day after Princess Lili B became the 22nd fatality at Santa Anita on March 14, when she broke both front legs in training and was euthanized, there have been 2,483 timed workouts without a life-threatening incident. There were no incidents in Friday’s racing when 62 horses ran or on Saturday when 84 raced. Sunday’s incident was during the fourth of a nine-race card.

Arms Runner is trained by Peter Miller and owned by Rockingham Ranch.

Santa Anita had just reopened Friday after being shuttered since March 4. Despite extensive testing of the dirt course, there was no known cause for the spike in breakdowns. Ten occurred during training on the main dirt surface. Seven occurred during racing on the dirt. Sunday’s incident would be the sixth during a turf race.

Scott Parel

Graeme McDowell

Roger Federer

