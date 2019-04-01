The Nation in Brief

People gather to watch Sunday as the fire rages in Woodland Township, N.J.

N.J. wildfire grows to 10,000 acres

CHATSWORTH, N.J. -- Authorities said Sunday that fire whipped by high winds has spread over thousands of acres of state land in New Jersey's Pine Barrens, a forested area of coastal plain that stretches more than 1 million acres.

State environmental protection department officials said the blaze was reported Saturday afternoon in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township.

Department spokesman Larry Hajna said Sunday afternoon that the blaze had grown to 10,000 acres with about 75 percent containment. Officials said plumes of smoke were visible from as far as Freehold, about 40 miles away.

Hajna says a portion of New Jersey 72, the main road across the Pinelands, has been closed. No homes or businesses are endangered and no injuries or mandatory evacuations have been reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Police: Car doors locked before killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The man accused of killing a woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride had activated the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside, police in South Carolina said.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook also said investigators found the victim's blood in Nathaniel David Rowland's vehicle. Rowland, 24, was arrested and charged in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, N.J.

Investigators would not say what they think happened from the time Josephson got into Rowland's black Chevrolet Impala in Columbia's Five Points entertainment district around 1:30 a.m. Friday until her body was dumped in woods off a dirt road in Clarendon County about 65 miles away.

Josephson had numerous wounds on her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot, according to arrest warrants released Sunday by the State Law Enforcement Division. The documents didn't say what was used to attack her.

Hunters found Josephson's body Friday afternoon just hours after it was dumped, despite being left in an area that was "very difficult to get to unless you knew how to get there," Holbrook said.

Rowland has recently lived in the area, he said.

The night after Josephson was kidnapped, a Columbia police officer noticed a black Chevrolet Impala about two blocks from the Five Points bars where Josephson was kidnapped. The driver ran, but was arrested after a short chase, Holbrook said.

Rowland is charged with kidnapping and murder, Holbrook said. He was being held in the Richland County jail.

Rowland decided not to appear at a hearing in jail Sunday.

Copter crash kills 2 Marines in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. -- The U.S. Marine Corps said Sunday that two pilots have died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Ariz.

A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station that was posted on Facebook says the crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Marine Corps says the pilots of the AH-1Z Viper were conducting a routine training mission.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the pilots who were killed have not been released pending notification of their families.

Kansas City preschool plan questioned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A proposal to expand early childhood education across Kansas City is receiving push-back from some school and nonprofit leaders who say increasing the sales tax to fund the idea would be inappropriate.

Mayor Sly James is proposing a three-eighths of a percentage point increase to fund the opening of preschool centers in parts of the city where none exist, making them available to low-income families. James believes too many Kansas City children enter kindergarten academically behind their peers who attended a quality preschool program, and many are unable to catch up, the Kansas City Star reported.

The tax proposal would raise about $30 million a year to provide tuition discounts on a sliding scale, based on household size and income up to 400 percent of the federal poverty line.

Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, expressed concern that the tax takes a bigger portion of income from the poor than the wealthy. The tax increase would mean that every Kansas City resident would pay an additional $60 a year on average.

Some school leaders question using taxpayer money to fund private education. Superintendents of the city's 14 school districts announced opposition to the proposal in December.

The district leaders said they have plans to achieve universal preschool access within their boundaries. The systems plan to add about 780 new preschool spots next year. Kansas City Public Schools announced its intention to create about 120 preschool spots each year for the next five years, without a sales tax.

Voters will weigh in on the issue Tuesday.

