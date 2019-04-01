Police shoot, critically wound Arkansas man during traffic stop, officials say

An eastern Arkansas police officer shot and critically injured a 24-year-old early Monday during a traffic stop, and gunfire also injured another person when a bullet pierced through a nearby home, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said an Osceola Police officer stopped Pete Denzel Edwards just after 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Sims Street for an apparent traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said Edwards was “non-compliant” with an officer’s commands, and at some point, the officer shot him.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone other than the officer opened fire during the stop.

A State Police statement didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

A bullet wounded a resident after it passed through a nearby home, authorities said, though it wasn't clear who fired that round. The person was later released after receiving treatment.

Emergency crews brought Edwards to a Memphis hospital for his injuries.

Authorities are reviewing the shooting and plan to relay the findings to the local prosecutor’s office.