Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police shoot, critically wound Arkansas man during traffic stop, officials say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 10:44 a.m. 0comments

An eastern Arkansas police officer shot and critically injured a 24-year-old early Monday during a traffic stop, and gunfire also injured another person when a bullet pierced through a nearby home, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said an Osceola Police officer stopped Pete Denzel Edwards just after 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Sims Street for an apparent traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said Edwards was “non-compliant” with an officer’s commands, and at some point, the officer shot him.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone other than the officer opened fire during the stop.

A State Police statement didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

A bullet wounded a resident after it passed through a nearby home, authorities said, though it wasn't clear who fired that round. The person was later released after receiving treatment.

Emergency crews brought Edwards to a Memphis hospital for his injuries.

Authorities are reviewing the shooting and plan to relay the findings to the local prosecutor’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT