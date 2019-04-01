Police investigate gunfire at Arkansas school; 1 teen hurt, authorities confirm

One teenager was hurt in gunfire reported Monday morning at a southwestern Arkansas school, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler confirmed the injury and said that troopers were en route to Prescott High School on Monday morning. He said local police reported shots fired at a school.

No further details about the shooting were immediately known.

Prescott Public School District Dean of Students Willie Wilson deferred comments to Superintendent Robert Pool, who did not immediately return messages.

The Gurdon School District said all of its buildings were locked down following reports of gunfire at the nearby district.

“Due to an emergency in Prescott. This is as a precaution and there is not an emergency in Gurdon,” a statement read.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story