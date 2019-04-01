Rebels able to handle Hogs again

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 22 Ole Miss attacked the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks' array of pitchers with their bats and their legs and ran away with a 10-5 victory Sunday in the rubber match of their SEC West series.

The Rebels (20-9, 5-4 SEC) racked up 14 hits and 12 walks and blew the game open with three consecutive multiple-run innings starting in the fifth before a crowd of 4,593 on a chilly afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Up next No. 8 Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock WHEN 6:30 p.m. Tuesday WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville RECORDS UALR 10-18; Arkansas 22-6 RADIO Razorback Sports Network. Not all games will be carried by all affiliates. Check local listings. TV None INTERNET SEC Network Plus SHORT HOPS Shortstop Casey Martin has homered in all three rubber-match games Arkansas has played (Louisiana Tech, at Alabama, Ole Miss) this season. … Ole Miss right fielder Anthony Servideo went up the wall to catch a Dominic Fletcher deep fly ball to open the bottom of the second inning. … Arkansas LF Christian Franklin made a diving catch of Cooper Johnson’s sinking line drive in the first inning for his second highlight-reel catch of the weekend. … The Razorbacks lost back-to-back games for the first time since losing in the final two games of the College World Series finals against Oregon State last June. THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY Off TUESDAY UALR, 6:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU) FRIDAY at Auburn 6 p.m. SATURDAY at Auburn, 2 p.m. SUNDAY Off

"We didn't give ourselves a chance to win the game," said Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn, who stayed in the outfield grass talking with the team for an extended period.

"Give them credit. They've got a good lineup. But you've got to make people earn it. I'd rather have them have 20 hits than 14 hits and take away 10 of those walks. I can live with that. It's not throwing the ball over the plate that really made a difference in the game."

Ole Miss won its fourth consecutive series over the Razorbacks (22-6, 6-3), who fell a half-game behind SEC West leader Texas A&M, which tied Missouri 2-2 on Sunday due to the SEC's travel restriction rule.

Arkansas lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and lost twice in a row at home for the first time since 9-1 and 4-1 setbacks against Ole Miss on April 27-28, 2017. The Razorbacks' had their streak of 14 home series victories end since dropping the 2017 series to the Rebels.

"We played well," Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco said. "When you look at them and you're here for three days you know why their record is what it is, why they're ranked and why they were so close to winning the national championship.

"With what Dave has built here, with the crowds and the environment, to win here is obviously special for us."

Thomas Dillard and Cole Zabowski had three hits each for the Rebels. Zabowski drove in four runs and Grae Kessinger scored three times.

Ole Miss got its leadoff batter on base in eight consecutive innings after the first, stole six bases and stranded 15 of their 30 runners.

"That's one thing when we're at our best that we're doing well," Kessinger said of the Rebels' aggressiveness on the base paths. "We were just able to get a few big hits, make some big pitches and get off the field when we needed to. That's one thing we hadn't been doing well as of late, but we were able to put it together this weekend."

The Rebels built a 2-0 lead through the top of the fourth against Arkansas right-hander Cody Scroggins, including Kevin Graham's leadoff home run in the second inning.

The Razorbacks' bats finally awoke against freshman right-hander Gunnar Hoglund in the fourth.

Dominic Fletcher had an RBI single to follow Heston Kjerstad's leadoff single and Trevor Ezell's walk, then Matt Goodheart grounded into a double play to bring Ezell home for a 2-2 tie.

After the Rebels scored two in the fifth, Arkansas took a brief lead in the bottom of the inning. Christian Franklin singled and Casey Martin drilled a no-doubt home run on a curve ball over the left-field wall for a 4-4 tie.

Kjerstad followed with a single, and he came all the way around when Fletcher doubled down the left-field line against Zack Phillips (3-1) for a 5-4 Arkansas lead.

Ole Miss took the lead for good in a three-run sixth off of Kevin Kopps (1-2) and Zebulon Vermillion.

"We fought back in the game and flipped around the momentum, took the lead 5-4 and come out and walk the leadoff man on four pitches," Van Horn said.

"You're going to have days when the pitching staff is just not going to be there, and we're going to have days where the hitters can't hit, but today our hitters did a phenomenal job of keeping us in that ball game for sure," said Scroggins.

Ryan Olenek drew a leadoff walk and advanced on Kessinger's single. Tyler Keenan's single to right field forged a 5-5 tie and ended the day for Kopps, who was the losing pitcher in Ole Miss' 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Zabowski's hard-hit single to center field scored Kessinger with the go-ahead run, and the Rebels added another to make it 7-5 on Graham's RBI ground out.

Olenek drove in a run and Dillard added a two-run double as Ole Miss expanded its lead to 10-5 in the seventh.

The Razorbacks did not have the services of right-handed reliever Jacob Kostyshock, who complained of pain in his right arm after he pitched briefly in Arkansas' 5-3 victory on Friday.

"We're just being cautious," Van Horn said. "He had an MRI and it's clean. But he was unavailable yesterday and today and we could have used him today."

Sports on 04/01/2019