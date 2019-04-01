BASEBALL

UALR scores late, downs Georgia State

Eldridge Figueora hit into a fielder's choice in the ninth inning to score Miguel Soto with the winning run in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's 3-2 victory over Georgia State (8-20, 2-7 Sun Belt) on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Trojans (10-18, 5-4), who trailed 2-1 going into the ninth, tied the game at 2-2 when James Gann doubled in Riley Pittman.

Texas Southern edges UAPB

Jordan Hollins' pinch-hit single in the ninth inning scored Oj Oloruntimilehin and Marque Luster to give Texas Southern (8-17, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 9-6 victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (5-22, 2-10) on Sunday at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Down 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Golden Lions closed to within 7-6 when Justin Robinson scored on a passed ball and Nick Kruetzer scored on an error by Texas Southern second baseman Victor Cruz.

Carlos Benoit (0-4) took the loss, allowing 5 earned runs on 8 hits in 6 innings.

Sports on 04/01/2019