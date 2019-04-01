The World in Brief

Debris smolders Sunday near the small airport of Egelsbach near Frankfurt, Germany, after a plane crash that killed a co-owner of a Russian airline and others on the craft.

Russian executive dies in plane crash

FRANKFURT, Germany -- One of Russia's richest women, S7 Group co-owner Natalia Fileva, has died in a small-plane crash in Germany, the Russian airline operator said Sunday.

Fileva, 55, was aboard a single-engine, six-seat Epic LT aircraft that crashed and burned in a field as it approached the small airport at Egelsbach, a town in southwestern Germany, about 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday, the airline's news service said in an email.

German police said there appeared to be three people aboard the plane, including the pilot of the flight, which originated in France. They said the two passengers were believed to be Russian citizens but that positive identification of the occupants would require further investigation.

German aviation authorities were probing the cause of the crash. Egelsbach is about 6 miles south of Frankfurt.

The business website Forbes.ru estimated Fileva's fortune at $600 million. In a statement, the S7 Group called her death "an irreparable loss."

The crash was also linked to other deaths in Germany. The dpa news agency, citing police, reported that two people died Sunday and three others were seriously hurt when a police vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle several miles from the crash site.

The police vehicle had flashing lights and sirens and was responding to the plane crash. Citing police, dpa reported that the three injured were in the police vehicle and the two dead were in the other car.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Storm leaves 25 people dead in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- A rainstorm swept through southern Nepal on Sunday, leaving at least 25 people dead and hundreds more injured, officials said.

Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli in a Twitter message said he received a report of 25 people killed and 400 injured.

He said security forces have been alerted. Rescuers and helicopters with night vision capabilities were waiting for the weather to clear to help take the injured from the villages.

Government administrator Rajesh Poudel said the number of deaths would likely increase as the storm had hit many villages in the Bara district, located about 75 miles south of the capital, Kathmandu.

He said police and army rescuers were trying to reach the villages, but rescue efforts were difficult at night.

The injured were being taken to a hospital by cars and ambulances, but roads in many villages had been blocked by fallen trees and electricity poles.

Poudel said most of the deaths and injuries were because of flying objects, falling huts and trees. Most people in the district are farmers.

Plea guilty in death of Kim's brother

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia -- A Vietnamese woman who is the only suspect in custody in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a Malaysian court today and her lawyer said she could be freed as early as next month.

Doan Thi Huong had faced a murder charge, which carried the death penalty if she was convicted, in the slaying of Kim Jong Nam, who died after being accosted by two women in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. Huong nodded as a translator read the new charge to her: voluntarily causing injury with a dangerous weapon, VX nerve agent.

High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin sentenced Huong to three years and four months from the day she was arrested on Feb. 15, 2017. "I am happy," Huong told reporters as she left the courtroom.

Rocket fired at Israel as crossings open

JERUSALEM -- A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Sunday, the Israeli army said, just hours after Israel reopened its two main crossings with the territory in a sign that cease-fire talks were progressing between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli army said a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip did not cross into Israeli territory, but did set off air-raid sirens in the country's south.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and no immediate Israeli response.

Egyptian mediators have been working in recent days to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The talks have been interrupted repeatedly by Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli military reprisals. The violence comes just over a week before Israeli national elections.

Earlier Sunday, Palestinian militants launched rockets into Israel, and the military responded with tank fire.

But Israeli and Hamas officials later confirmed that the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings were nonetheless opened for the first time since last Monday, when a rocket fired by Palestinian militants struck a home near Tel Aviv and touched off six days of hostilities.

The reopening of the crossings, which are used to allow people and cargo to move in and out of Gaza, signaled that the Egyptian efforts were making progress. Hamas officials say the deal would include Israel easing its blockade of Gaza in exchange for guarantees of quiet.

Photo by AP/THEIN ZAW

Clad in traditional attire, ethnic Shan people dance Sunday during a Buddhist water festival in Rangoon, Burma, in which the nation celebrates its new year.

A Section on 04/01/2019