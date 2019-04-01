Venezuela's Maduro unveils plan for rationing electricity

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a 30-day plan to ration electricity as nationwide power failures affect millions of people.

Maduro said Sunday on national television that the plan will help deal with the power failures that also have cut off citizens' water supply and communications for days at a time.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido says years of government neglect and corruption has left the electrical grid in shambles after years of mismanagement. Maduro alleges that U.S.-led sabotage is the cause of the power failures, though he has not provided evidence. The U.S. has denied any involvement in the blackouts.

Maduro also is warning against any unrest in reaction to the blackouts, though there were already scattered protests earlier Sunday after a call by Guaido to demonstrate against the government's failure to provide basic services.

Some Venezuelans blocked roads and burned rubbish until "colectivos," government supporters who are frequently armed, appeared to arrive on motorbikes. In his speech, Maduro said "colectivos" and other pro-government groups should keep order as Venezuela grapples with the blackouts.

"We're confronting monsters who want to destroy Venezuela," Maduro said.

Some of the protests occurred near the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas in a direct challenge to Maduro.

Other Venezuelans took to balconies and windows to bang pots in protest and shout curses at Maduro, whom they consider responsible for the power failures.

"No one can put up with this. We spend almost all day without electricity," said Karina Camacho, 56, who was about to buy a chicken when electronic payment machines stopped working.

The ongoing blackouts are another point of tension in a country paralyzed by political and economic turmoil, compounding a humanitarian crisis and deepening a prolonged political standoff

A Section on 04/01/2019