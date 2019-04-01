Warrick's double lifts Razorbacks at home

FAYETTEVILLE -- Katie Warrick delivered when the University of Arkansas needed it.

Warrick's one-out double down the left-field line scored Carley Haizlip in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Arkansas a 3-2 walk-off victory over Kentucky on Sunday at Bogle Park.

Warrick said she didn't feel any pressure at the plate and waited for the right opportunity.

"I was just trying to stay calm because I wanted to hit it," Warrick said. "I got really excited because I saw [left fielder Lauren Johnson] dive and everyone started cheering."

Arkansas (25-11, 6-6 SEC) was able to control the game early with Warrick's RBI single in the first inning and Danielle Gibson's third-inning solo home run to center field in the third that gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead.

Warrick had three of the team's five hits.

Arkansas pitcher Autumn Storms (11-2) shut down bases-loaded threats by Kentucky in the fifth inning before the Wildcats got to her in the sixth. She struck out one batter and walked Kentucky's Abbey Cheek twice after the Wildcats' third baseman hit two home runs on Saturday.

Kentucky (22-13, 7-5 SEC) outhit the Razorbacks 9-5 but weren't able to capitalize until the sixth when second basemen Alex Martens hit a two-run single to the right side that scored Kayla Kowalik and Johnson to make it 2-2.

Kentucky's Grace Baalman (7-6) took the loss in relief of Meghan Schorman who went 22/3 innings. Baalman allowed 1 hit, walked 4 and struck out 4.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said her team was complete throughout the day and that leads to success.

"I just really liked our composure all day," Deifel said. "Stormy threw her heart out and it's pretty exciting anytime you can win with a walkoff."

Hannah McEwen has gotten a hit in 34 of her last 36 games.

The last time Arkansas won a series from Kentucky was in 2013 when the Razorbacks won the first two games. The Razorbacks will travel to Missouri State for a 5 p.m. nonconference game Wednesday followed by a three-game SEC series at Florida on Friday through Sunday.

