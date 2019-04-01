Yelich powers Brewers to victory over Cardinals

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 4

MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich hit his fourth home run in the first inning and a two-run double in the ninth, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a dramatic 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Ben Gamel led off the ninth with a pinch-hit double and advanced on Lorenzo Cain's infield single off reliever Jordan Hicks' glove. Yelich then hit a liner into the gap in left-center, driving in Gamel and Cain.

Yelich tossed his helmet in the air in celebration as Cain slid face first across the plate, giving Milwaukee three victories in its opening four-game set against rival St. Louis. Yelich's teammates rushed the field and doused the reigning NL MVP with Gatorade in a raucous celebration at second.

Yelich began his day with a long drive into the second deck in right against Michael Wacha, tying the major league record for home runs in consecutive games to start a season. He also became the first player to win the MVP award and then homer in his first four games of the following season.

Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis, but Hicks (0-1) blew his first save opportunity of the season. Wacha struck out seven while pitching six innings of one-run ball.

The Cardinals got a scare in the ninth when Kolten Wong dove to steal second and got hit right below the left ear by Yasmani Grandal's throw. Second baseman Mike Moustakas quickly signaled to the Cardinals' dugout for help. Wong eventually got up and remained in the game.

MARLINS 3, ROCKIES 0 Sandy Alcantara pitched eight crisp innings, Jorge Alfaro drove in two and Miami beat visiting Colorado.

PIRATES 5, REDS 0 Trevor Williams pitched six effective innings and drove in two runs, helping Pittsburgh blank host Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 6, METS 5 Trea Turner homered twice, including a game-ending solo shot in the ninth inning, and Washington beat visiting New York for its first victory of the season.

DODGERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7 A.J. Pollock hit a key two-run double during an eighth-inning rally to help host Los Angeles beat Arizona.

PADRES 3, GIANTS 1 Manny Machado brought in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded grounder in the seventh inning, Chris Paddack struck out seven in five innings in his major league debut and San Diego beat visiting San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 7, YANKEES 5 Renato Nunez, Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard hit Baltimore's first home runs of the year and the Orioles started strong at Yankee Stadium by beating New York.

TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3 (11) Nicholas Castellanos singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Jeimer Candelario had five hits and visiting Detroit defeated Toronto after blowing a late lead.

RAYS 3, ASTROS 1 Yonny Chirinos covered splendidly for a taxed bullpen, Austin Meadows hit his second home run and host Tampa Bay took three of four games from Houston to open the regular season.

TWINS 9, INDIANS 3 Nelson Cruz hit his first home run with Minnesota, and Michael Pineda was stellar in his first pitching appearance since 2017 as the Twins beat visiting Cleveland.

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 3 Lucas Giolito took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his first start of the season, and Chicago beat host Kansas City to avoid a three-game sweep in the season-opening series.

ATHLETICS 2, ANGELS 1 Khris Davis homered for the fourth time in six games, Frankie Montas pitched into the seventh inning and Oakland beat visiting Los Angeles.

MARINERS 10, RED SOX 8 Omar Narvaez hit a three-run home run off Rick Porcello in Seattle's seven-run third inning, and the host Mariners beat Boston.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 11, CUBS 10 Joey Gallo scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Texas outscored visiting Chicago after falling behind one of their former aces for the second consecutive day.

