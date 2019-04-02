Arkansas architect, team win $33K in NASA contest

Human travel to Mars may be decades or centuries away, but a team that included an architect from Northwest Arkansas was selected as a finalist in the latest stage of a NASA competition to design habitats that would allow people to live on the red planet.

Trey Lane, of Rogers, was part of Zopherus, a team that won second place in the latest level of NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge. Officials at the space agency announced Zopherus earned $33,422.01 in this round of competition.

In the challenge, teams compete to create sustainable shelters that could withstand construction on the moon, Mars or “beyond,” according to the competition’s website. Eleven teams competed in this stage to create a full-scale habitat design using modeling software, the agency said.

“This has been the goal for a long, long time, developing this habitat” Lane said of the side project. He works full time at contracting firm Nabholz as a virtual design specialist.

The team takes its name from the zephorus, a beetle known for its tough shell. This namesake influenced their design, which uses materials gathered from the Martian surface, according to the video their team submitted to NASA.

Zopherus took part in a previous stage of the competition as well, winning $20,957 in that round, according to NASA’s website. Now, however, the team is at the end of the road.

While other levels of the competition will continue, Lane said his team doesn’t have the tools and materials necessary to press on. They would need, for instance, a machine large enough to print a scale model, he said. As a result, Zopherus chose to take part in only the contest’s digital design levels.

The architect said he would be interested in continuing to do research on building habitats on other celestial bodies, but it would take “a lot of time to pursue that kind of stuff.”

Outside of his work at Nabholz and the competition, Lane juggles life with his wife and their 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The architect said his daughter was convinced he was developing the habitat for her, something that may one day be possible.

“I’m completely fine if she decides she wants to be an astronaut,” Lane said. “That’d be all right with me.”

