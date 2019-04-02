Arkansas O-line target ready to see 'family'

Arkansas offensive line target Chris Morris is ready to make his fifth trip to Fayetteville this weekend to see the coaches and people he calls "family."

Morris, 6-4, 290 pounds of Memphis Freedom Prep Academy, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and others.

"I think very highly of Arkansas. It's more of a family environment, and when it comes to other schools, no one can compete with the relationship," Morris said.

ESPN rates Morris a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 offensive guard and No. 228 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. He had an outstanding showing at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta over the weekend and earned an invitation to the Under Armour Big Man Challenge this summer.

Morris and numerous other top prospects are expected to be on hand to watch the Razorbacks' spring game on Saturday, which will be televised by ESPNU.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all my friends and brothers at Arkansas because they built a relationship where I see them as family," Morris said.