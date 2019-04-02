Bentonville suspect fit for murder trial; 2nd report pending

BENTONVILLE -- A mental evaluation found a Bentonville woman accused of killing her grandmother is fit to stand trial.

The second part of the evaluation is yet to be completed and will determine whether Andrea Lea Wilson can be held criminally responsible for the crime.

Wilson, 26, of Bentonville is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. She has pleaded innocent.

Ruby Ross, 81, was found dead May 16 in her Pea Ridge home. Wilson is accused of killing her with a hammer, according to court documents.

Shane Wilkinson, Wilson's attorney, requested the mental evaluation for his client at a September hearing. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green ordered Wilson to undergo the evaluation and suspended the proceedings in the case.

Wilson was in court Monday for a mental status hearing.

Proceedings will remain suspended pending the outcome of the evaluation.

Leann Ross said she went to her mother's home May 16 and found Ruby Ross in bed with blood spatter on the headboard. Leann Ross said her niece was at her mother's home that day and may have been the last person to see her alive, according to the police report.

Detectives with the Benton County sheriff's office found a bloody hammer with white hair in an outhouse behind Ross' house, according to an affidavit.

A trash bag contained the hammer, rubber gloves with blood on them, a large butcher knife and bank statements with Wilson's name on the documents.

Wilson also is charged with aggravated assault and battery in an unrelated case. She is accused of intentionally hitting a bicyclist with her car.

Bentonville police officers went to an incident at 1:42 a.m. May 15 at Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Southwest Maple Road, according to court documents. A police officer found a gold Honda Accord stuck on top of a large boulder and a severely damaged bicycle.

Jonathan Hampton told prosecutors he was riding the bicycle with a headlight and taillight and was hit by a car as he crossed an intersection. Hampton said he fell, heard an engine "rev" when the car came back at him, and he got up and ran, according to the affidavit.

Wilson is being held in lieu of $850,000 bond in the Benton County jail.

