State Capitol news in brief

Bill filed to restoreMedicaid benefits

Two House Democrats on Monday filed legislation that would force the Department of Human Services to reinstate more than 18,000 people who were kicked off the Arkansas Works Medicaid program after they were deemed to have failed requirements to report work or other activities.

House Bill 1966 -- with an emergency clause that would allow the bill to go into effect immediately upon passage -- was filed by Reps. Andrew Collins of Little Rock and Reginald Murdock of Marianna.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday said he opposes the bill. His statement noted that people removed for noncompliance in 2018 have the option to re-enroll themselves.

"Of those 18,000, less than 2,000 have re-enrolled," Hutchinson said. "Where are the other 16,000? It's very likely that these individuals are either making more money or do not qualify. In any case, we should not be putting people who do not qualify back on the program."

"This legislation would do more harm than good," Hutchinson said in a statement.

The work requirement for Arkansas Works was struck down by a federal judge last week, upending prospects for the program in the waning weeks of the ongoing legislative session.

On Friday, lawmakers voted down an appropriation that would renew spending authority for the entire state Medicaid program, which provides health coverage to more than 882,377 Arkansans.

A second vote on the Medicaid appropriation is expected this week. Meanwhile, Democrats will have just two weeks to attempt to build support for returning Medicaid enrollees to the program before the session comes to a close.

-- John Moritz

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Speed limit rise billOK'd by Senate 32-1

Legislation that would require the maximum speed limit to be 75 miles per hour on certain highways outside urban areas cleared the Senate on Monday.

The Senate voted 32-1 to approve House Bill 1631 by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, and sent it back to the House to consider Senate-approved amendments to the bill.

The legislation would require the maximum speed limit for motor vehicles operated on a controlled-access highway if the highway is located outside an urban area and has at least four lanes that are divided by a median strip. The maximum speed limit for commercial vehicles operated on these highways would be 70 miles per hour. But the state Highway Commission may decrease the maximum speed limit on a controlled-access highway based on an engineering and traffic investigation, according to the bill.

Current law allows the Highway Commission to increase the speed limit on a controlled-access highway to 75 miles per hour, based on an engineering and traffic investigation.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Education workertax credit advances

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday recommended approval of bills that would create an income tax credit for certain early childhood education workers.

Senate Bill 618 by Sen. James Sturch, R-Batesville, would grant the tax credit to directors, teachers and educational staff who are employed in an early childhood education program that meets the requirements of the state's Better Beginnings quality rating system. The employees would have to earn less than the state's minimum salary for kindergarten through 12th grade public school teachers.

The income tax credit would be $250 for a taxpayer with a child development associate credential or an Arkansas Children's Program credential recognized by the National Association for the Education of Young Children; $500 for a taxpayer with an associate degree in early childhood education or a related field and $1,000 for a taxpayer who has a bachelor's degree or higher in early childhood education or a related field. The income tax credit would become effective for tax years beginning on or after July 1, 2019.

Sturch told the Senate committee that he won't pursue approval of the bill in the House unless he finds a way to pay for the legislation. The amended version of SB618 would reduce state tax revenue by less than the $7.5 million cut in fiscal 2020 that the original bill would have caused, said Paul Gehring, an assistant revenue commissioner for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

-- Michael R. Wickline

School funding boostbill passes Senate

The Senate on Monday approved legislation that would boost the foundation funding amounts for students in public schools.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve House Bill 1685 by Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, sending the measure to the governor.

The bill would increase the per-student foundation funding from $6,781 in the current school year to $6,899 in the 2019-20 school year and then to $7,018 in the 2020-21 school year.

Among other things, the bill also would increase funding for students who are identified as English-language learners from $338 in the current school year to $345 per student in the 2019-20 school year to $352 in the 2020-21 school year and increase funding for alternative learning environments from the current $4,640 to $4,700.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Judicial retirementbill a no in Senate

Legislation that would extend the period during which a judge or justice could turn 70 without forfeiting his retirement benefits failed to clear the Senate on Monday.

House Bill 1219 by Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra, fell one vote short of the 18 votes required for approval. The vote was 17-9 before the initial vote was expunged to allow for another vote.

The bill would allow someone to turn 70 after his election but before their term in office begins without forfeiting their retirement benefits.

Under existing state law, a judge or justice who turns 70 during a term of office to which he has been elected may complete the term without forfeiting their retirement benefits. But if they choose to serve beyond the end of that term, they forfeit their retirement benefits.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill to require studyrejected by Senate

The Senate on Monday handily defeated a bill that would authorize the Legislature to hire a consultant for a scope-of-practice study of each medical profession in the state.

The Senate voted 8-18 to reject Senate Bill 624 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton.

The legislation would require the House and Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor committees to develop a request for proposals for the Bureau of Legislative Research to procure a consultant to conduct the study.

The purpose of the study would be to recommend legislative changes for the 2021 regular session regarding medical professional scopes of practice. The consultant's final report would be presented to the two committees on or before Sept. 1, 2020, and the two committees would submit a report of their findings by Oct. 1, 2020.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Defendant to get allevidence under bill

The Senate approved a bill Monday that would require prosecutors to disclose all evidence -- not just exculpatory evidence -- to a criminal defendant.

Under Senate Bill 579 by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, prosecutors would disclose all evidence collected before, during and after an investigation into the alleged criminal acts, no matter if it points to their innocence or guilt.

But the bill allows for prosecutors to petition the court for a protective order against disclosure if the identity of a potential witness is not already known to the defendant, if release of the evidence would present a safety threat to the potential witness or of any other person or if the evidence is favorable to the defendant solely because it would provide a basis to impeach the credibility of a potential witness.

Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, asked Clark why the bill was necessary when current judicial rules and procedure already provide for disclosure to criminal defendants.

"Because I want it to be law," Clark replied.

"But you admittedly don't know what the process is now, is that right?" Flowers said.

Clark said that he did know "something about the process, but I didn't know that it was not currently law."

-- Jeannie Roberts

A Section on 04/02/2019